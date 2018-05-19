Game postponed for a 4th time

UNION COUNTY — When will the second game of the 4A Softball State Championship series be played?

The series, which pits the 4A Upper State Softball Champion Union County High School Lady Jackets Softball Team against the Hartsville High School Lady Red Foxes Softball Team, began last Monday when the Lady Jackets defeated the Lady Red Foxes in Game One at the Timken Sports Complex. The state championship series is best two out of three and Game Two was scheduled to be played last Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Hartsville.

Mother Nature, however, had different plans.

Inclement weather forced Wednesday’s game to be postponed until 6 p.m.Thursday when, once again, inclement weather forced it to be postponed until 6 p.m. Friday when, yet again, inclement weather forced it to be postponed, this time until 2 p.m. today (Saturday).

Guess what. The game’s been postponed for yet a fourth time.

In a statement released this morning Union County High School Interim Athletic Director Brian Mahan announced that “once again Mother Nature has defeated both Hartsville and Union County. The game today is postponed until Monday night in Hartsville. Game time will be 6 p.m.”

While the game is scheduled for Monday, Mahan said that if it cannot played at that time, the game “will be moved to Tuesday at 6 p.m.”

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_UCHS-YJ-4.jpg

To be played on Monday or maybe Tuesday

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

