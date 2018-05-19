Charles Warner | The Union Times 12 Not as though I had already attained, either were already perfect: but I follow after, if that I may apprehend that for which also I am apprehended of Christ Jesus. 13 Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, 14 I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus. — Philippians 3:12-14 Charles Warner | The Union Times 12 Not as though I had already attained, either were already perfect: but I follow after, if that I may apprehend that for which also I am apprehended of Christ Jesus. 13 Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, 14 I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus. — Philippians 3:12-14

Read Psalm 119:105-112

The psalmist wrote, “Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path.”

— Psalm 119:105 (NIV)

PRAYER: Gracious God, thank you for revealing yourself to us through your word. By your Holy Spirit, help us to read and to understand it. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: I will discover something new in God’s word today.