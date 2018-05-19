Candidates attend NAACP banquet

Photo courtesy of Rosemary Rice Archie Parnell (left), candidate for the Democratic nomination for the US House of Representatives Fifth District seat, talks with Cross Keys resident Chester Barrett during the Union County Chapter of the NAACP’s Freedom Fund Banquet on May 5 at the Pacolet River Baptist Association. Photo courtesy of Rosemary Rice Archie Parnell (left), candidate for the Democratic nomination for the US House of Representatives Fifth District seat, talks with Cross Keys resident Chester Barrett during the Union County Chapter of the NAACP’s Freedom Fund Banquet on May 5 at the Pacolet River Baptist Association. Photo courtesy of Rosemary Rice Mark Ali (center), candidate for the Democratic nomination for the US House of Representatives Fifth District seat, poses for a picture with his wife, Jennifer, and one of the two Legendary James Brothers during the Union County Chapter of the NAACP’s Freedom Fund Banquet on May 5 at the Pacolet River Baptist Association. Photo courtesy of Rosemary Rice Mark Ali (center), candidate for the Democratic nomination for the US House of Representatives Fifth District seat, poses for a picture with his wife, Jennifer, and one of the two Legendary James Brothers during the Union County Chapter of the NAACP’s Freedom Fund Banquet on May 5 at the Pacolet River Baptist Association. Photo courtesy of Rosemary Rice Rosemary Rice, Executive Committee Woman for the Union County Democratic Party, speaks with Willie Kelly while, in the background, Rev. Malachi Rogers (left), former Moderator of the Pacolet River Baptist Association, speaks to others attending the May 5 NAACP Freedom Fun Banquet. Photo courtesy of Rosemary Rice Rosemary Rice, Executive Committee Woman for the Union County Democratic Party, speaks with Willie Kelly while, in the background, Rev. Malachi Rogers (left), former Moderator of the Pacolet River Baptist Association, speaks to others attending the May 5 NAACP Freedom Fun Banquet. Photo courtesy of Rosemary Rice Rev. Jacques Days, Pastor of Thomas Chapel AME Church; Rosemary Rice, Executive Committee Woman for the Union County Democratic Party; Union County Democratic Party member David Garrison; and Archie Parnell, candidate for the Democratic nomination for the US House of Representatives Fifth District seat pose for a picture during the May 5 NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet. Photo courtesy of Rosemary Rice Rev. Jacques Days, Pastor of Thomas Chapel AME Church; Rosemary Rice, Executive Committee Woman for the Union County Democratic Party; Union County Democratic Party member David Garrison; and Archie Parnell, candidate for the Democratic nomination for the US House of Representatives Fifth District seat pose for a picture during the May 5 NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet.

UNION COUNTY — Two of the five candidates running for the Democratic nomination for the US House of Representatives Fifth District seat were among the approximately 200 people who took part in the Union County Chapter of the NAACP’s Freedom Fund Banquet.

The banquet is an annual event sponsored by the NAACP and this year‘s banquet was held on May 5 at the Pacolet River Baptist Association in Union.

Among those attending were Archie Parnell and Mark Ali, two of the four candidates seeking the nomination of the Democratic Party for the US House of Representatives Fifth District seat currently held by Republican Ralph Norman. They will face each other and the other three candidates for the Democratic nomination in the June 12 Democratic primary.

This year’s banquet was attended by approximately 200 NAACP members, supporters, and local dignitaries, including Rosemary Rice, Executive Committee Woman for the Union County Democratic Party, who said that the main goal of the banquet is to raise funds and recruit new members for the Union County Chapter of the NAACP.

“It’s about raising funds to help the NAACP to give back to the community,” Rice said Thursday. “It is also a recruitment event to bring more people into the NAACP and help in its efforts to fight for equality and justice.”

Founded in 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is, according to its website (www.naacp.org) “the nation’s oldest, largest and most widely recognized grassroots-based civil rights organization. Its more than half-million members and supporters throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities, campaigning for equal opportunity and conducting voter mobilization.”

The website states that “the mission of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.”

The website further states that “the vision of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race.”

Annual Freedom Fund event draws 200

By Charles Warner [email protected]

