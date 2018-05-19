Briggs finishes 6th in high jump

Photo courtesy of Union County High School Day’Vonn Briggs (far left), a member of the Union County High School Yellow Jackets Track Team, finished sixth in the high jump at the SC High School League Class 4A State Championship in Columbia on May 11. Briggs cleared six feet in the competition to achieve his sixth place finish. Photo courtesy of Union County High School Day’Vonn Briggs (far left), a member of the Union County High School Yellow Jackets Track Team, finished sixth in the high jump at the SC High School League Class 4A State Championship in Columbia on May 11. Briggs cleared six feet in the competition to achieve his sixth place finish. Photo courtesy of Union County High School Union County High School Coaches Kalan Rogers (far left), Jennifer Jansen (second from left), and Quintin Moore (far right) pose for a picture with Yellow Jackets Track Team member Day’Vonn Briggs (second from right). Briggs, a junior, finished sixth in the high jump at the SC High School League Class 4A State Championship in Columbia on May 11. Photo courtesy of Union County High School Union County High School Coaches Kalan Rogers (far left), Jennifer Jansen (second from left), and Quintin Moore (far right) pose for a picture with Yellow Jackets Track Team member Day’Vonn Briggs (second from right). Briggs, a junior, finished sixth in the high jump at the SC High School League Class 4A State Championship in Columbia on May 11.

UNION COUNTY — For Union County High School junior Day’Vonn Briggs the number six is a lucky number indeed.

Briggs, a member of the UCHS Yellow Jackets Track Team, took part in the SC High School League Class 4A State Championship at Spring Valley High School in Columbia on May 11. The Yellow Jackets were among the 33 track teams from across South Carolina who took part in the championship.

Among those to stand out in the competition was Briggs who found the number six to be his lucky number.

UCHS Track Coach Kalan Rogers said Friday that Briggs competed in the high jump and cleared six feet in his winning jump. Because of of this, Rogers said that Briggs finished sixth out of all the athletes from across the state that competed in the high jump.

“He’s a very versatile athlete,” Rogers said of Briggs in congratulating him on his performance.

The 2017-2018 school year is just about over and there are no more track meets this year for Briggs and his fellow Yellow Jackets to compete in. The 2018-2019 school year is just a summer away, however, and before you know it track season will be upon us once again. As a junior, Briggs will have another year to excel in the high jump and other track competitions and we are confident that he and his fellow Yellow Jackets will continue to cover themselves and Union County High School in glory.

At the Class 4A State Championship

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

