Championship game postponed again

UNION COUNTY — The second game of the 4A Softball State Championship series has postponed once again.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Wednesday at 6 p.m., but inclement weather forced it to be postponed until this evening (Thursday) at 6 p.m. Late this morning, however, Union County High School Interim Athletic Director Brian Mahan announced that weather has once again forced the game to be postponed, this time until Friday at 6 p.m. The game will be played in Hartsville, but Mahan said rain has started falling there and so the decision was made to play it on Friday rather than today. Mahan said that if rain on Friday forces the game to be postponed a third time, it will be played on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The game is part of the State Championship best two out of three series which this year pits the Union County High School Lady Jackets Softball Team against the Hartsville Lady Red Foxes Softball Team. The Lady Jackets won the 4A Upper State Softball Championship by defeating the North Augusta Lady Jackets Softball Team last Friday at the Timken Sports Complex. With that victory, UCHS gained itself a spot in the State Championship series and proceeded on Monday to defeat the Lady Red Foxes in the first game of the series which was played at the Timken Sports Complex.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

