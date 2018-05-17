Championship game this evening

UNION COUNTY — The second game of the 4A Softball State Championship series will be played in Hartsville this evening at 6 p.m.

The Union County High School Lady Jackets Softball Team will travel to Hartsville today to face the Hartsville Lady Red Foxes Softball Team. The Lady Jackets, who defeated the North Augusta Lady Yellow Jackets for the 4A Upper State Softball Championship this past Friday, are seeking their fourth State Championship in five years. They defeated the Lady Red Foxes in the first game of the championship series this past Monday at the Timken Sports Complex.

The second game of the championship series was originally scheduled to be played in Hartsville on Wednesday, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather. While the game is scheduled to be played this evening, if weather again forces its postponement it will be played Friday at 6 p.m.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_UCHS-YJ-2.jpg

Moved from Wednesday due to weather

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

