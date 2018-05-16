Crocheting, fishing, and camping

UNION COUNTY — The 2017-2018 school year is nearly over and that means it will soon be time for the Union County 4-H 2018 Summer Daycamps to begin.

As it does each year, the the Union County 4-H Club offers a number of programs offering a variety of fun activities for children out of school to enjoy during the summer. This year is no different as 4-H is offering camps involving crocheting, recycling, fishing, basic survival skills, traditional camping activities, and, for they youngest children, an introduction to 4-H itself.

Crochet Summer Workshop

This is a series of workshops for the 4-H’er who has already accomplished the basic crochet stitches — chain and single crochet. We will have new projects this year, so if you attended the workshop last year you can come learn something new. This is a great opportunity to advance your crochet skills and has some fun!

The workshops will be held June 12, 19, and 26, and July 10, 17, and 24, from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

The 4-H Crochet Summer Workshop is for children ages 9 and over. Registration is $30.

Recycle Time

There are lots of easy ways to get children to think about the environment. One way is to make recycled crafts! This creative camp will get your children thinking about why and how to recycle, and how to construct recycled crafts. It will also teach them to importance of keeping our environment clean and safe.

Recycle Time will be held June 5-6 from 9 a.m.-noon each day

The program is for children ages 7 and over. Registration is $20.

Fishing Camp

Get hooked on some fishing fun! Learn about the types of fish that are native to South Carolina, different kinds of baits and lures, and work on your casting skills. This hands-on camp will take place at the Cathcart Pond in Buffalo.

4-H Fishing Camp will be held 9 a.m.-noon from 9 a.m.-noon each day.

The camp is for children ages 7 and over. Registration is $25. Parents are to provide transportation.

Camp Wild

Let’s go camping! Camp Wild is back for three days of fun!! Join youth from Union, Chester, York, Fairfield, Newberry, and Lancaster counties in a real 4-H camping experience at Chester State Park. This overnight camping program will include wildlife, natural resources, science, water activities, shooting sports, and lots of hands-on 4-H activities. Camp will begin at 10 a.m. on June 26 and end at 11 a.m. on June 28.

The WILDathon will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday along with an exhibition of things learned. Family members are invited.

4-H Camp Wild will be held June 26, 27, and 28.

The camp is for children ages 8-12. Registration is $75. Parents are to provide transportation.

Summer Camp

This is 4-H Summer Camp at its best — overnight camping at Camp Long in Aiken, SC, or Camp Cooper in Summerton, SC. There will be all the traditional camp activities, like swimming, canoeing, fishing, team sport, climbing wall, zip line, hiking, crafts, and so much more. Make friends and memories that will last a lifetime.

4-H Club Summer Camp will be held June 10-14 at Camp Aiken and July 22-26 at Camp Bob Cooper.

The camp is for children ages 7-14. Registration is $260 for Camp Long and $270 for Camp Bob Cooper. ($75 deposit due upon registration. Balance due by May 30.) Parents are to provide transportation.

Survival Camp

Be prepared!! This camp was a big hit last year and it will fill up quickly. An emergency could happen at any time, from bad weather to getting lost in the woods while hiking…how do you survive?? Come to this daycamp and learn basic survival skills. This camp could save your life one day!!

4-H Survival Camp will be held Aug. 7-8 from 9 a.m.-noon each day.

The camp is for children ages 7 and over. Registration is $30. (Limit 12)

Camp Cloverbud

This is a 4-H camp just for little folks to introduced them to the treasures of 4-H. This year our Cloverbuds will have some food, fun, and science magic. Your Cloverbud will not want to miss our on this fun camp!

4-H Camp Cloverbud will be held July 27 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The camp is for children ages 5-7. Registration is $20.

Unless stated otherwise, all camps will be held at the Union County Extension Office. All day camp participants who are not current 2018 4-H members must pay a membership fee of $10 per child. The fee will also enable the child to receive a 4-H t-shirt.

All checks for registration for the camps must be made payable to Clemson University and mailed or brought to the extension office at 120 Kirby Street, Union.

For more information about the day camps visit the Clemson Extension Office at 120 Kirby Street, Union, or call 864-427-6259, Ext. 113.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_web1_4h_clover.jpg

4-H Summer Daycamps in June and July