Prayer for Wednesday

Charles Warner | The Union Times Motherhood transforms a woman’s life, even more so than fatherhood changes a man’s life. In becoming a mother, a woman gains a new perspective on her life, a perspective that often includes a new appreciation for and understanding of the woman who gave her life, her mother. Motherhood is filled with challenges, challenges that new mothers must grapple with and in doing so, come to understand that the one person who is there for them, who understands what they are going through because they went through it themselves, is their mother. Mothers were once daughters who became mothers and, in time, their daughters will also become mothers, a cycle of life that only women can experience, a cycle of life that can bring the generations together as little else can. In motherhood, God gave women a very special blessing and to help them experience that blessing to the fullest, He made them, first daughters with mothers of their own, and then mothers who, as daughters, could turn to their mothers for counsel and comfort as they embrace motherhood. In short, through motherhood, God gave mothers and daughters an experience that only they as women can share and, in doing so, grow closer as mother and daughter, sharing love and wisdom from generation to generation.

Read Ephesians 4:20-32

You were taught … to put off your old self, which is being corrupted by its deceitful desires; to be made new in the attitude of your minds; and to put on the new self, created to be like God in true righteousness and holiness.

— Ephesians 4:22-24 (NIV)

PRAYER: Loving God, thank you for allowing us to start every day anew in your love. You alone give us never-ending hope. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: How can Jesus help me start afresh today?

Charles Warner | The Union Times Motherhood transforms a woman’s life, even more so than fatherhood changes a man’s life. In becoming a mother, a woman gains a new perspective on her life, a perspective that often includes a new appreciation for and understanding of the woman who gave her life, her mother. Motherhood is filled with challenges, challenges that new mothers must grapple with and in doing so, come to understand that the one person who is there for them, who understands what they are going through because they went through it themselves, is their mother. Mothers were once daughters who became mothers and, in time, their daughters will also become mothers, a cycle of life that only women can experience, a cycle of life that can bring the generations together as little else can. In motherhood, God gave women a very special blessing and to help them experience that blessing to the fullest, He made them, first daughters with mothers of their own, and then mothers who, as daughters, could turn to their mothers for counsel and comfort as they embrace motherhood. In short, through motherhood, God gave mothers and daughters an experience that only they as women can share and, in doing so, grow closer as mother and daughter, sharing love and wisdom from generation to generation.