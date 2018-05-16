One win away from the championship

Photo by Brett Shugart The Union County High School Lady Jackets Softball Team is just one victory away from winning their fourth State Championship in five years. The Lady Jackets defeated the Hartsville Lady Red Foxes 5-3 Monday night at the Timken Sports Complex in the first game of the championship series. The second game will be held this evening in Hartsville and, if they win, the Lady Jackets will be the State Champions. Here Lady Jacket Bailey Betenbaugh delivers a pitch to a Hartsville batter during Monday’s game while catcher Lady Jacket Abbie Valentine waits on on the pitch to arrive. Photo by Brett Shugart The Union County High School Lady Jackets Softball Team is just one victory away from winning their fourth State Championship in five years. The Lady Jackets defeated the Hartsville Lady Red Foxes 5-3 Monday night at the Timken Sports Complex in the first game of the championship series. The second game will be held this evening in Hartsville and, if they win, the Lady Jackets will be the State Champions. Here Lady Jacket Bailey Betenbaugh delivers a pitch to a Hartsville batter during Monday’s game while catcher Lady Jacket Abbie Valentine waits on on the pitch to arrive. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County High School Lady Jackets Softball Team is just one victory away from winning their fourth State Championship in five years. The Lady Jackets defeated the Hartsville Lady Red Foxes 5-3 Monday night at the Timken Sports Complex in the first game of the championship series. The second game will be held this evening in Hartsville and, if they win, the Lady Jackets will be the State Champions. Here Lady Jacket Rebecca Lee stands ready at first base to catch the ball during Monday’s game while a Lady Red Fox stands ready to run for second base. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County High School Lady Jackets Softball Team is just one victory away from winning their fourth State Championship in five years. The Lady Jackets defeated the Hartsville Lady Red Foxes 5-3 Monday night at the Timken Sports Complex in the first game of the championship series. The second game will be held this evening in Hartsville and, if they win, the Lady Jackets will be the State Champions. Here Lady Jacket Rebecca Lee stands ready at first base to catch the ball during Monday’s game while a Lady Red Fox stands ready to run for second base. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County High School Lady Jackets Softball Team is just one victory away from winning their fourth State Championship in five years. The Lady Jackets defeated the Hartsville Lady Red Foxes 5-3 Monday night at the Timken Sports Complex in the first game of the championship series. The second game will be held this evening in Hartsville and, if they win, the Lady Jackets will be the State Champions. Here a Lady Red Fox starts to run from second to third base during Monday’s game. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County High School Lady Jackets Softball Team is just one victory away from winning their fourth State Championship in five years. The Lady Jackets defeated the Hartsville Lady Red Foxes 5-3 Monday night at the Timken Sports Complex in the first game of the championship series. The second game will be held this evening in Hartsville and, if they win, the Lady Jackets will be the State Champions. Here a Lady Red Fox starts to run from second to third base during Monday’s game. Photo by Brett Shugart The Union County High School Lady Jackets Softball Team is just one victory away from winning their fourth State Championship in five years. The Lady Jackets defeated the Hartsville Lady Red Foxes 5-3 Monday night at the Timken Sports Complex in the first game of the championship series. The second game will be held this evening in Hartsville and, if they win, the Lady Jackets will be the State Champions. Here Lady Jacket Naquandria Ray awaits a pitch from the Hartsville pitcher during Monday’s game. Photo by Brett Shugart The Union County High School Lady Jackets Softball Team is just one victory away from winning their fourth State Championship in five years. The Lady Jackets defeated the Hartsville Lady Red Foxes 5-3 Monday night at the Timken Sports Complex in the first game of the championship series. The second game will be held this evening in Hartsville and, if they win, the Lady Jackets will be the State Champions. Here Lady Jacket Naquandria Ray awaits a pitch from the Hartsville pitcher during Monday’s game.

UNION COUNTY — The Yellow Jackets are one win away from claiming their fourth state championship in five years after defeating the Hartsville Lady Red Foxes on Monday night buy the score of five to three. Jacket pitcher Bailey Betenbaugh was the winning pitcher, pitching all seven innings, striking out twelve, walking one, and giving up only five hits.

The game started off good for Hartsville as their lead-off batter singled to start the game, was able to steal second, and scored on a one out single. The Red Foxes would add two more runs in the inning when Joyner was hit by a pitch, McWorter walked, and Bizzell singled to make the score three to nothing heading to the bottom of the first. Union County would answer with three runs of their own in the bottom of the first when Jazmyne Boyd singled, Katelyn Petty doubled, Abbie Valentine singled, and Courtney Seymore doubled to tie the game.

Neither team would score again until the bottom of the fourth when Makala Grady doubled to lead off the inning. Grady moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Rebecca Lee, and came into score when Jazmyne Boyd singled with two outs.

The Jackets would add an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth when Rebecca Lee walked with two outs. Ashanti Young was brought in to pinch run for Lee and stole second base, and came into score when Naquandria Ray beat out an infield single, giving the Jackets a 5-3 lead heading to the seventh. In the seventh Betenbaugh would retire the side in order to secure the Jackets win and a 1-0 lead in the best of three championship series.

Jazmyne Boyd and Katelyn Petty both had two hits for Union County, and each had one RBI. Abbie Valentine, Courtney Seymore, and Ray also had RBIs for the Jackets. Game Two is scheduled for Wednesday (today) in Hartsville weather permitting.

Lady Jackets take on Hartsville this evening

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

