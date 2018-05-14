Lockhart students in anthology

Photo courtesy of Lockhart Elementary/Middle School These students at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School were selected for inclusion in “Vivid Images in Art and Writing, Union County School District Anthology, 2017-2018.” Some of the students wrote stories while others drew illustrations that were included in the Anthology. The students whose work was selected for inclusion are Brady Manus, Brooklyn Palmer, Karrah Miller, Trystan Garner, Bryana Horne, Sarah Blackmon, Rheagan Johnson, Logan Campbell, Kaylie Grace Allen, Connor Rash, Cayden Horne, Bryson Rhinehart, Tsali Johnson, Jaylyn Crawford, Cohen Watkins, Khloe Bishop, Wyatt Blackmon, Braylen Clayton, Laura Allen, and Landon McCloud. Photo courtesy of Lockhart Elementary/Middle School These students at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School were selected for inclusion in “Vivid Images in Art and Writing, Union County School District Anthology, 2017-2018.” Some of the students wrote stories while others drew illustrations that were included in the Anthology. The students whose work was selected for inclusion are Brady Manus, Brooklyn Palmer, Karrah Miller, Trystan Garner, Bryana Horne, Sarah Blackmon, Rheagan Johnson, Logan Campbell, Kaylie Grace Allen, Connor Rash, Cayden Horne, Bryson Rhinehart, Tsali Johnson, Jaylyn Crawford, Cohen Watkins, Khloe Bishop, Wyatt Blackmon, Braylen Clayton, Laura Allen, and Landon McCloud. Image courtesy of Lockhart Elementary/Middle School “Vivid Images in Art and Writing, Union County School District Anthology, 2017-2018” is collection of stories written by and illustrations drawn by students in the Union County School District. The students whose work was selected for inclusino in the Anthology include a number of students at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School. Those students are Brady Manus, Brooklyn Palmer, Karrah Miller, Trystan Garner, Bryana Horne, Sarah Blackmon, Rheagan Johnson, Logan Campbell, Kaylie Grace Allen, Connor Rash, Cayden Horne, Bryson Rhinehart, Tsali Johnson, Jaylyn Crawford, Cohen Watkins, Khloe Bishop, Wyatt Blackmon, Braylen Clayton, Laura Allen, and Landon McCloud. Image courtesy of Lockhart Elementary/Middle School “Vivid Images in Art and Writing, Union County School District Anthology, 2017-2018” is collection of stories written by and illustrations drawn by students in the Union County School District. The students whose work was selected for inclusino in the Anthology include a number of students at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School. Those students are Brady Manus, Brooklyn Palmer, Karrah Miller, Trystan Garner, Bryana Horne, Sarah Blackmon, Rheagan Johnson, Logan Campbell, Kaylie Grace Allen, Connor Rash, Cayden Horne, Bryson Rhinehart, Tsali Johnson, Jaylyn Crawford, Cohen Watkins, Khloe Bishop, Wyatt Blackmon, Braylen Clayton, Laura Allen, and Landon McCloud.

LOCKHART — We have some aspiring authors and artists at Lockhart Elementary and Middle Schools! Several of them had writing or artwork published recently in “Vivid Images in Art and Writing, Union County School District Anthology, 2017-2018.” Student authors and artists were recognized at a District ceremony.

Lockhart students who were recognized include:

• Brady Manus

• Brooklyn Palmer

• Karrah Miller

• Trystan Garner

• Bryana Horne

• Sarah Blackmon

• Rheagan Johnson

• Logan Campbell

• Kaylie Grace Allen

• Connor Rash

• Cayden Horne

• Bryson Rhinehart

• Tsali Johnson

• Jaylyn Crawford

• Cohen Watkins

• Khloe Bishop

• Wyatt Blackmon

• Braylen Clayton

• Laura Allen

• Landon McCloud

Lockhart Schools are proud to have had works by our artists and authors from each grade level — kindergarten through 8th grade — selected for the publication. Copies of the Anthology are available for purchase from Union County Schools.

By all means purchase a copy of the Anthology and support the work of these talented Lockhart students and their counterparts at the other elementary and middle schools of Union County. We applaud the hard work, talent, creativity, imagination, and skill of the Lockhart students whose work is included in the anthology and hope they will always strive, in school and in life to be the productive, creative, imaginative, and talented individuals they are, improving and growing as they years go by and making the positive contribution to society we know they can and will make.

District’s 2018 ‘Vivid Images in Art and Writing’