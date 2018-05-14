Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These Foster Park Elementary School students were honored for the stories they wrote and illustrations they drew during the annual Union County District Anthology Night. Their work is included in the “Vivid Images in Art and Writing, Union County School District Anthology, 2017-2018.” The students are (front row) Gianna Fower, Ryan Henderson, Kaelyn Davidson, Leeyunna Trowell, Ke’Morian Dawkins, (middle row) Dy’Shawn Means, Harrison Ouzts, Zarian Jeter, (back row) Isaac Cooper, Zahmariya Littlejohn, Gracie Davis, Lillian Turner, and Maci Sprouse. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These Foster Park Elementary School students were honored for the stories they wrote and illustrations they drew during the annual Union County District Anthology Night. Their work is included in the “Vivid Images in Art and Writing, Union County School District Anthology, 2017-2018.” The students are (front row) Gianna Fower, Ryan Henderson, Kaelyn Davidson, Leeyunna Trowell, Ke’Morian Dawkins, (middle row) Dy’Shawn Means, Harrison Ouzts, Zarian Jeter, (back row) Isaac Cooper, Zahmariya Littlejohn, Gracie Davis, Lillian Turner, and Maci Sprouse.

UNION — Foster Park Elementary School students from kindergarten through fifth grade were recognized for outstanding writing and art work at the annual Union County District Anthology Night.

The FPES students honored during Anthology Night are:

• Gianna Fower

• Ryan Henderson

• Kaelyn Davidson

• Leeyunna Trowell

• Ke’Morian Dawkins

• Dy’Shawn Means

• Harrison Ouzts

• Zarian Jeter

• Isaac Cooper

• Zahmariya Littlejohn

• Gracie Davis

• Lillian Turner

• Maci Sprouse

The work of these students, both stories and illustrations, will be included in the “Vivid Images in Art and Writing, Union County School District Anthology, 2017-2018.” The book is a collection of stories and illustrations by students from throughout the Union County School District.

Congratulations to the FPES students whose was chosen for inclusion in the anthology. May you always make good use — both in school and in life — of the creativity and talent that enabled you to produce that work that won you this honor. If you do, then your lives will be richer and the fruits of your labors will enrich the lives of those around you as well.

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These Foster Park Elementary School students were honored for the stories they wrote and illustrations they drew during the annual Union County District Anthology Night. Their work is included in the "Vivid Images in Art and Writing, Union County School District Anthology, 2017-2018." The students are (front row) Gianna Fower, Ryan Henderson, Kaelyn Davidson, Leeyunna Trowell, Ke'Morian Dawkins, (middle row) Dy'Shawn Means, Harrison Ouzts, Zarian Jeter, (back row) Isaac Cooper, Zahmariya Littlejohn, Gracie Davis, Lillian Turner, and Maci Sprouse.

FPES students recognized for writing, art work