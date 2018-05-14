Breana Reeves graduates from CCU

CONWAY — Approximately 1,183 students were eligible to walk in Coastal Carolina University’s graduation exercises, held on campus at the HTC Student Recreation Center and Convocation Center in three separate ceremonies May 4-5.

Head football coach Joe Moglia was the commencement speaker, and 12 students were recognized with the President’s Award for earning a perfect 4.0 cumulative grade point average.

Moglia, also chairman of the board at TD Ameritrade, has been the head football coach of the Chanticleers since 2012.

In his first five seasons at CCU, he led his team to the national playoffs five times and was conference champion four times. He has also received multiple Coach of the Year honors, including the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year. He is the recipient of the Vince Lombardi Award and has been inducted into the Lombardi Hall of Fame.

Moglia has received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and the Sharp Trophy for Leadership. He has been honored by the National Italian American Foundation, the Columbus Citizens Foundation, the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame, and the American Institute for Stuttering. He has also been inducted into six Halls of Fame and is the recipient of three honorary doctorates.

Among those students who graduated:

Breana Reeves from Pacolet Mills, SC, earning a Bachelor of Arts in communication.

