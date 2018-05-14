Wiggins makes President’s List

GREENVILLE — Timothy Wiggins, a Senior Business Administration major of Pauline, was among approximately 520 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2018 President’s List.

The President’s List recognizes those students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.

BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, and business.

BJU has nearly 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. We are committed to the truth of Scripture and to pursuing excellence in all we do.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Bob-Jones-University.jpg

At Bob Jones University for 2018