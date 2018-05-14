Local students graduate from SMC

SPARTANBURG — Three Union County area residents were among the 137 students who graduated from Spartanburg Methodist College on May 5, 2018. The ceremony was held on campus at Sparrow Hall Plaza.

The SMC graduates from the Union County area are:

• William Austin Ayers of Union

• Taylor Logan Cartee of Pauline

• Michael LaSean Dupri Johnson of Union

About Spartanburg Methodist College

Located in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Spartanburg Methodist College is a private liberal arts college open to students of all religious and non-religious backgrounds. The college serves an approximately 800 student body and offers six associate degrees as well as paths to bachelor’s degrees. Affiliated with the United Methodist Church and established in 1911, students experience the transformative powers of academic excellence, intellectual exploration, social awareness and character development. SMC is the college of choice for local, regional, national and international students who desire the advantages of a church-related education in a supportive community where they can thrive.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Spartanburg-Methodist-College-1.jpg

During a ceremony at Sparrow Hall Plaza