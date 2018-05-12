Prayer for Saturday

Charles Warner | The Union Times It’s been said that God couldn’t be everywhere at once which is why He created mothers. There’s great truth in that because while God is all-powerful and all-knowing, He is also all-loving toward His children and He has many ways to express that love. The most perfect expression of that love is, of course, through His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ. After that, however, God expressed His love for His children by creating mothers who love their children more than they love their own lives. A child with such a godly mother knows that they are loved, not only by their mother, but by God who blessed their life with such a love. In the godly mother who loves her child, we see the love of God expressed in what, after its expression through the Lord Jesus Christ, is the most perfect expression of all. So this Mother’s Day, remember that your mother and her love for you is a blessing, the greatest blessing after having Christ as your Lord and Savior, you will ever experience in life.

Read Genesis 12:1-10

[Abraham] looked for a city which hath foundations, whose builder and maker is God.

— Hebrews 11:10 (KJV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, help us look to you when we face uncertainties. Remind us that no matter where we move, our eternal home is with you. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Day by day, through joy and tears, I will follow God.

