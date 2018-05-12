UNION COUNTY — The people of Union County will have the opportunity next week to learn about the plans for the development of a “walkable corridor” encompassing an area stretching from Buffalo Elementary School to the Timken Sports Complex.

A series of public meetings will be held this coming Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at Main Street Junction at 107 East Main Street in downtown Union. The purpose of the meetings is to provide information to and receive input from the public and focus groups as part of a “Walkable Union Corridor Study.”

A flier publicizing the study and next weeks meetings states that the study area encompasses Buffalo Elementary School and the Timken Sports Complex from Lukesville to US 176. In addition, the flier states that the study is also looking at connection opportunities along US 176 but not within the proposed corridor itself.

The meetings will be held at the following times:

Monday

Open Studio — Open to the public — 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Focus Group 1 — Private meeting — 10 a.m.

Focus Group 2 — Private meeting — 1:30 p.m.

Open Studio — Open to the public — 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Studio Pin-Up — Open to the public — 5-6 p.m.

Wednesday

Open Studio — Open to the public — 10 a.m.-noon

Open Studio — Open to the public — 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Public presentation — 5 p.m.

Anyone with questions about the study and next week’s meetings is invited to call the City of Union Municipal Building at 864-429-1700.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Walking.jpg

Public hearings to be held Monday-Wednesday