Russell speaks at MES about bullying

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School had a very special visitor in April. Caitlin Russell, Miss South Carolina-United States, spoke to Mrs. Osborne’s class about bullying, which is her platform. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School had a very special visitor in April. Caitlin Russell, Miss South Carolina-United States, spoke to Mrs. Osborne’s class about bullying, which is her platform.

Help The Youth

Support Youth Vacation. Carwash at O’Reily Parking Lot on Duncan-By-Pass, Union, Saturday, May 12 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hot dogs, potato chips, sodas, and doughnuts for sale.

May Day

New Horizon United Christian Church, 109 Beltline Road, Union, will hold a May Day celebration of food, music, and games on Saturday, May 12 beginning at noon.

There will be fish plates, fish sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, drinks, wings, and sides.

Music will be provided by local talent.

There will be games and prizes and Wrapping the May Pole.

Come out and enjoy the fun and fellowship.

Mother’s Day Bingo And Brunch

The Chambertown Community Light House Church, 413 South Mountain Street, Union, will host a “Mother’s Day Bingo and Brunch” on Saturday, May 12 from 2-5 p.m.

Join us for an exciting afternoon of food, fun, and fellowship.

Mother’s Day Service

Bethel Baptist Church, 904 Pea Ridge Highway, Jonesville, will hold a Mother’s Day Service Sunday, May 13 at 11 a.m.

Speaker for service will be Evangelist Dianne Wright Talley of Mitchell Chapel Christian Church.

Everyone is invited to come and fellowship with us.

Reverend James E. Tillotson, Pastor.

Housing Commission Meets

The Commissioners of the Housing Authority of Union will meet Monday, May 14 at 5:30 p.m. at 201 Porter Street, Union.

Woodmen Of The World

The Woodmen Of The World will meet Tuesday, May 15 at 6 p.m. at Woodmen Park.

Home Buyers Seminar

The Bethany AME Church Community Development Center, 137 Bethany Church Road, Jonesville, will host a Home Buyers Seminar on Saturday, May 19 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Everything you need to know about the home buying process for the first time. Right from the experts.

Refreshment will be served.

Ronald McFadden, Pastor.

Pack The Pew

Woodson Chapel Baptist Church will have their Pack the Pew program, Sunday May 20, 2018 at 2 p.m.

Pastor Mills McHam, Pastor of Green Bethel Baptist Church in Spartanburg, will be the guest speaker.

The public is invited.

Rev. R.E. Collins, Pastor.

One Day Revival

New Horizon United Christian Church will have its One Day Revival Sunday, May 20 at 2 p.m.

Rev. Jerome Rabb, Pastor of Cedar Grove Baptist Church will be guest speaker.

Orlando S. Allen, Pastor.

Pastor’s Anniversary

Pastor Larry D. Murphy and First Lady Marie Murphy of Mt. Rowell Baptist Church will be celebrating their 2nd Pastor’s Anniversary on Sunday, May 20 at 2 p.m.

Rev. J. A. Calhoun of Corinth Baptist Church will be the guest speaker.

Democrats To Meet

Due to Memorial Day, the Union County Democratic Party will hold the regular monthly meeting, Monday, May 21, 6 p.m., at the Carlisle Fire Department, King-Kennedy Highway/Fish-Dam Avenue.

The meeting is open to the public.

Ann Stevens-Brown, Chair.

Senior Citizens Meet

The Union County Senior Citizens will meet Saturday May 22, 2018 at 6 p.m. at Covenant Baptist Church in the social hall.

Covered dish meal.

Entertainment will be provided by Gregg Maness and Family.

Mansion By Moonlight At Rose Hill

One of Rose Hill Plantation’s most popular programs, “Mansion by Moonlight, will be held on Saturday, May 26, 2018 from 7-9 p.m. The program gives participants a rare opportunity to tour the William H. Gist mansion and plantation grounds in the twilight hours. Learn how to dance the Virginia Reel and join the fun as we explore evening activities on a mid-1800s Upstate plantation.

In an era before electricity, television and computers, what went on in the evening? Imagine what life might have been like after the sun went down. Where did people go? What did they do? Tour by lantern and candlelight as we discuss and participate in some of the evening activities for both the plantation owner’s family and the enslaved people who lived at Rose Hill Plantation.

Please note, lighting will be limited and the ground is slightly uneven. Good walking shoes and comfortable clothing are recommended. The event will go on rain or shine.

Space is limited to 16 and reservations are required by Monday, May 21. Prices: $10 per person.

Phone: 864-427-5966, E-mail: rosehill@scprt.com

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site is the antebellum home of South Carolina’s “secession governor,” William H. Gist. Visitors to the 44-acre park can learn about the lifestyle of a wealthy Upstate plantation family, Gist’s contributions to politics, and the importance of cotton in the South. Visitors also get an inside look at the role of enslaved African-Americans and tenant farmers in South Carolina’s history.

Revival

Monarch Baptist Church will hold a Revival Sunday, May 27 at 2:30 p.m.

Guest speaker will be Rev. James Mason of New Emanuel Chapel Baptist Church.

Pastor Sumter M. Franklin.

Memorial Day Observance

Observance by American Legion Vietnam Veterans of America to be held on Memorial Day, Monday, May 28, 2018 at Veterans Memorial Park Lodge from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

There will not be a guest speaker but any citizen in attendance can remember their veteran loved ones with brief information.

Refreshments will be available and each guest is asked to donate snacks of their choice.

Contact Coordinator Charles E. Lott Sr. at 864-429-5560 for details and if you would like to plan the event and volunteer.

May we in our county never forget.

Basketball Camp

The 2018 Trevor Booker Basketball Camp will be held June 1-2 at Union County High School from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. each day.

The two-day camp, which costs $50, is for boys and girls ages 6 and up. Lunch will be provided to the participants each day of the camp.

The camp will feature special NBA guests Myles Turner, Jawun Eavns, and more.

The families of children interested in participating in the camp may register them online at www.trevorbookerhoops.com.

For business or sponsorship inquiqiries contact chrisbrownpr@gmail.com or 864-612-8950.

Beekeepers To Meet

The Union County Beekeepers Association will meet on Tuesday, June 5 at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension. Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30 p.m.

Buddy May, SCBA Master Craftsman Beekeeper and Vice-President of Eastern Apiculture Society will present program on mentoring and his research. Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Family & Friends Day

Beatty’s Chapel AME Zion Church, 130 Beatty’s Chapel Church, Road, Union, will hold Family & Friends Day Sunday, June 10 at 2:30 p.m.

The speaker will be Rev. LaQuitta Griffin, Pastor of Mitchell Chapel Baptist Church.

Rev. James Curenton, Pastor.

Dinner Theater

Mary Owens presents Dinner Theater on Saturday, June 16 at 5 p.m. at Main Street Junction.

Theater will include dinner and play.

Tickets for the event are $35 and you must purchase a ticket in advance before June 16 from one of the cast members or Mary Owens.

Contact person is Mary Owens at 864-429-1402.

CCA Accepting Applications

Carolina Community Actions Head Start/Early Head Start is now accepting applications for children in the Union County area ages 3 and 4 and for Infants and Toddlers from birth to 3 and pregnant mothers for the 2018-2019 program year.

Head Start/Early Head Start emphasizes school readiness by incorporating a research-based curriculum and implementing the mentoring-coaching component. Information and activities are provided to parents throughout the year to smooth their transition into kindergarten. It includse services for the entire family through Parent and Family engagement activities such as monthly parent meetings which include Grandparent and Fatherhood programs. It also assists families with medical and dental needs, including vision, hearing, and developmental screenings and provide special education services for the children with special needs.

Head Start/Early Head Start serves children with special needs including but not limited to children with development, vision and hearing impairment, speech, and orthopedic impairment. Children birth to age 3 receiving Early Intervention Services through Part 3 (Baby Net) automatically qualify.

Head Start/Early Head Start participates in the USDA Child Care Food Program and breakfast, lunch and snacks are served to Head Start children, and formula, breakfast, lunch and snacks are served to the Early Head Start children at no cost to the families. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

The following items are required in order to apply to enroll a child in Head Start or Early Head Start:

• Legal birth certificate/documented proof of age

• Certificate of immunization

• Up to date physical

• Proof of income for the 2017 calendar year.

Families must meet the Federal income guidelines in order to qualify. Children with special needs qualify regardless of family income.”

The Head Start/Early Head Start center in Union County is located at the Jonesville Center, 514 Alman Street, Jonesville.

For more information and/or to make an appointment call 864-674-6014.

YMCA Summer Day Camp

Registration is now under way for the Union County YMCA Summer Day Camp which will be be held Monday, June 4 and run through Friday, Aug. 17. The camp, which is for children ages 5-12, will be held Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Children enrolled in the program will enjoy a variety of athletic, educational, and character development activities including swimming in the YMCA swimming pool, a weekly field trip, and STEM activities at the Union County Carnegie Library. A certified teacher will be on the staff to work with the children a couple of hours a week to help them maintain the academic level they achieved in school. The Summer Day Camp will also be participating the Summer Reading Program provided through the Carnegie Library.

Parents wanting to register their children for Summer Day Camp may do so at the Union County YMCA. The camp costs $80 per week for YMCA members and $90 per week for non-YMCA members. There is also a one-time registration fee of $30. When children are registered the fees paid will pay for their camp t-shirt, lunches and two snacks that will be served each day of the camp, and for the weekly field trips.

Those interested in having their children take part in the camp to get them registered as soon as possible as there are only 50 slots available.

May At The UCACWill Barnes Abstract Photography Exhibit — Mr. Barnes was born in Autsria and spent most of his childhood in Europe. After college Will worked as a commercial photographer until realizing his passion in photography was Fine Arts. His photography has been shown in over a hundred exhibitions both locally and nationally. They have received numerous awards and are in many pucblic and commercial collections. His newest exhibition is based on colorful abstract visions. I invite you to visit his exhibit and study the detail that is in each photograph.

Opening day for the exhibit was Monday, May 7. The exhibit will run through mid-June.

Painting With Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Saturday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

Toddler Time — Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, May 25 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m.

$5 members/ $10 non members

Union County Relay Contact: Beth Lancaster at 864-426-3438 and/or ucrelay4life@gmail.com.

Neighborhood Leadership Coalition

The Neighborhood Leadership Coalition will host the following events on the following dates:

• Saturday, May 19, noon, County-wide Noon Day Prayer, Stadium, 1000 Kirby Street, Union.

• Thursday, June 7-Friday, June 8, 12:00 Noon-8 p.m., Youth Summit, Fairgrounds, 106 Fair Lane, Union.

Mission: “To build a strong coalition that will bring growth and change so leaders and citizens can mature and be responsible and accountable.

For more information, visit our website www.neighborhoodleadershipcoalition.info, email jeromebrown181@gmail.com, or call/text 864-427-5222.

Rev. Jerome Brown, CEO

Ann Stevens-Brown, Administrative Director

Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates.

• May 21, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Retiree Banquet)

• June 11, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 25, 2018- Union County Career and Technology Center

(Meet if Budget has not been approved)

• July 23, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 27, 2018 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 24, 2018 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 22, 2018 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 26, 2018 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 10, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All board meetings are held at 6 p.m. and additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• June 19, 2018 (Primary on June 12.)

• July 10, 2018

• August 14, 2018

• September 11, 2018 at Carlisle Town Hall

• October 9, 2018

• November 13, 2018 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 11, 2018

