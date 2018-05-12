Petty earns first win of season

Photo by Brittany Beam Local racer Earl Petty earned his first win of the 2018 racing season in the Renegade Division at Cherokee Motor Speedway on Friday, May 4. Pictured celebrating Petty’s win are (front row) Kim Petty, Jaycee Owens, Earl Petty, Connor Barfield, Jason Pace, (back row) Troy Millwood, Connor Randall Millwood, Taylor Blackwell, Mike Petty and Andrew Rich. Photo by Brittany Beam Local racer Earl Petty earned his first win of the 2018 racing season in the Renegade Division at Cherokee Motor Speedway on Friday, May 4. Pictured celebrating Petty’s win are (front row) Kim Petty, Jaycee Owens, Earl Petty, Connor Barfield, Jason Pace, (back row) Troy Millwood, Connor Randall Millwood, Taylor Blackwell, Mike Petty and Andrew Rich.

UNION COUNTY — The 2018 racing season got off to a good start for local racer Earl Petty who earned his first win of the season earlier this month.

Petty, 20, the son of Mike and Kim Petty, won in the Renegade Division at Cherokee Motor Speedway on Friday, May 4.

The good start to the 2018 racing season is just the latest success for Petty who scored several wins in the 2017 season and finished the 2016 season with a standing of 1540. Petty’s 2016 performance was recognized on Jan. 27, 2017 at the Cherokee Motor Speedway’s 2016 Championship Banquet during which he and Buddy Cudd were presented with the Second Place Trophy.

Petty’s No. 5 Monte Carlo car is sponsored by Broad River Materials, Inc., Carter’s Auto Sales, Denton Gas Company, Inc., The Tire Shop of Jonesville, Mulls Starter and Alternator, Upstate Auto Auction and Privette Chiropractic.

Petty thanked both his fans and his sponsors for their support.

Petty’s races may be viewed on YouTube by searching, “Earl Petty at Cherokee Motor Speedway” or following him at www.earlpettyracing.shutterfly.com.

