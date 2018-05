50th anniversary

Frank and Ann Alexander are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Frank and Ann Alexander are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Frank and Ann Alexander were married on May 10, 1968. Frank and Ann Alexander were married on May 10, 1968.

Frank and Ann, the former Ann Howell, were married May 10, 1968.

Frank is retired from FWA Products and Ann is retired from Arthur State Bank.

They have two children, Kim Balkum and her husband Bill, and Shanna Corn and her husband Steve. They have three grandsons, Will, Ethan, and Ben Balkum.

Close friends and family celebrated Ann and Frank on May 5th at The Standard in Spartanburg.