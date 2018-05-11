‘The Battle of the Books’ winners

Photo courtesy of the Union County School District The Union County School District’s second annual “Battle of the Books” was held on March 30 at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School. Battle of the Books is a reading incentive program for students in the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th grades. It is conducted similarly to a quiz bowl style competition. The Elementary Battle of the Books Champion was Buffalo Elementary School. Pictured here with their trophy are BES team members (front row) Reid Barnado, Jayden Ramos-Perez, (back row) Jewel Eison, Aderikka Means, Kayleigh Lawson, Hayleigh Murphy, and Hayden Murphy. Photo courtesy of the Union County School District The Union County School District’s second annual “Battle of the Books” was held on March 30 at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School. The Middle Battle of the Books Champion was Jonesville/Elementary Middle School. Pictured here with their trophy are JEMS team members are DeSharah Landrum (Media Specialist and Coach), Michael Gallman, Apollo Porter, and Bryson Dameron. The members of the Buffalo Elementary School Battle of the Books Team are (front) Mrs. Tammy Fisher, Jewel Eison, Hayleigh Murphy, Aderikka Means, Hailee Davis, Kayleigh Lawson, (back row) Hailey Wells, Haden Murphy, Landon Johnson, Jayden Ramos-Perez, and Reid Barnado. The members of the Foster Park Elementary School Battle of the Books Team members are (front row) Ameeliyah Geter, Kenndi Booker, Lillian Turner, Makayla Summer and Mrs. K. Bishop, (back row) Clarrissa Land, Cadan Williams, Laylah Sims, & Terece Hill. Missing from this picture is Mrs. H. Holcombe. Photo courtesy of the Union County School District The Union County School District’s second annual “Battle of the Books” was held on March 30 at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School. Battle of the Books is a reading incentive program for students in the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th grades. It is conducted similarly to a quiz bowl style competition. The members of the Foster Park Elementary School Battle of the Books Team members are (front row) Ameeliyah Geter, Kenndi Booker, Lillian Turner, Makayla Summer and Mrs. K. Bishop, (back row) Clarrissa Land, Cadan Williams, Laylah Sims, & Terece Hill. Missing from this picture is Mrs. H. Holcombe.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County School District held its second annual Battle of the Books Competition on March 30, 2018, at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School.

Battle of the Books, BOB for short, is a reading incentive program for students and is conducted similarly to a quiz bowl style competition. The competition involved 4th and 5th grade elementary school students and 6th through 8th grade middle school students from within our district. Teams were comprised of 6 or less students demonstrating their abilities and knowledge of the books chosen earlier in the school year. During the competition, the teams were allowed to converse with each other with each team’s Captain being the only one allowed to answer the question, which includes the full title of the book.

Preparations for this year’s Battle of the Books began before leaving for summer break last year. Members of the school district, which included librarians, reading coaches, school BOB coaches, and other personnel, met and selected 10 novels for the students to read.

Participation in the elementary competition was open to any 4th and 5th grade student while the middle school competition was open to grades 6th-8th. Each student who wished to participate took part in the practices throughout the present school year at their perspective schools. The teams prepared months in advance for the district competition. This was evident in the scores of the pre-battle rounds.

Pre-battle winners for elementary were Monarch Elementary and Buffalo Elementary. They went on to compete in the Elementary Battle of the Books Championship with Buffalo Elementary edging out Monarch Elementary for the win.

Pre-battle winners for the middle school competition were Jonesville Elementary/Middle and Sims Middle School Team 1. Jonesville proved victorious over Sims Middle School Team 2 and took home the Middle School Battle of the Books Championship for the second year in a row.

Photo courtesy of the Union County School District The Union County School District’s second annual “Battle of the Books” was held on March 30 at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School. Battle of the Books is a reading incentive program for students in the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th grades. It is conducted similarly to a quiz bowl style competition. The Elementary Battle of the Books Champion was Buffalo Elementary School. Pictured here with their trophy are BES team members (front row) Reid Barnado, Jayden Ramos-Perez, (back row) Jewel Eison, Aderikka Means, Kayleigh Lawson, Hayleigh Murphy, and Hayden Murphy. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Battle-of-the-Books-1.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County School District The Union County School District’s second annual “Battle of the Books” was held on March 30 at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School. Battle of the Books is a reading incentive program for students in the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th grades. It is conducted similarly to a quiz bowl style competition. The Elementary Battle of the Books Champion was Buffalo Elementary School. Pictured here with their trophy are BES team members (front row) Reid Barnado, Jayden Ramos-Perez, (back row) Jewel Eison, Aderikka Means, Kayleigh Lawson, Hayleigh Murphy, and Hayden Murphy. Photo courtesy of the Union County School District The Union County School District’s second annual “Battle of the Books” was held on March 30 at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School. Battle of the Books is a reading incentive program for students in the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th grades. It is conducted similarly to a quiz bowl style competition. The Middle Battle of the Books Champion was Jonesville/Elementary Middle School. Pictured here with their trophy are JEMS team members are DeSharah Landrum (Media Specialist and Coach), Michael Gallman, Apollo Porter, and Bryson Dameron. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Battle-of-the-Books-2.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County School District The Union County School District’s second annual “Battle of the Books” was held on March 30 at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School. Battle of the Books is a reading incentive program for students in the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th grades. It is conducted similarly to a quiz bowl style competition. The Middle Battle of the Books Champion was Jonesville/Elementary Middle School. Pictured here with their trophy are JEMS team members are DeSharah Landrum (Media Specialist and Coach), Michael Gallman, Apollo Porter, and Bryson Dameron. Photo courtesy of the Union County School District The Union County School District’s second annual “Battle of the Books” was held on March 30 at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School. Battle of the Books is a reading incentive program for students in the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th grades. It is conducted similarly to a quiz bowl style competition. The members of the Buffalo Elementary School Battle of the Books Team are (front) Mrs. Tammy Fisher, Jewel Eison, Hayleigh Murphy, Aderikka Means, Hailee Davis, Kayleigh Lawson, (back row) Hailey Wells, Haden Murphy, Landon Johnson, Jayden Ramos-Perez, and Reid Barnado. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Battle-of-the-Books-3.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County School District The Union County School District’s second annual “Battle of the Books” was held on March 30 at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School. Battle of the Books is a reading incentive program for students in the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th grades. It is conducted similarly to a quiz bowl style competition. The members of the Buffalo Elementary School Battle of the Books Team are (front) Mrs. Tammy Fisher, Jewel Eison, Hayleigh Murphy, Aderikka Means, Hailee Davis, Kayleigh Lawson, (back row) Hailey Wells, Haden Murphy, Landon Johnson, Jayden Ramos-Perez, and Reid Barnado. Photo courtesy of the Union County School District The Union County School District’s second annual “Battle of the Books” was held on March 30 at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School. Battle of the Books is a reading incentive program for students in the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th grades. It is conducted similarly to a quiz bowl style competition. The members of the Foster Park Elementary School Battle of the Books Team members are (front row) Ameeliyah Geter, Kenndi Booker, Lillian Turner, Makayla Summer and Mrs. K. Bishop, (back row) Clarrissa Land, Cadan Williams, Laylah Sims, & Terece Hill. Missing from this picture is Mrs. H. Holcombe. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Battle-of-the-Books-4.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County School District The Union County School District’s second annual “Battle of the Books” was held on March 30 at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School. Battle of the Books is a reading incentive program for students in the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th grades. It is conducted similarly to a quiz bowl style competition. The members of the Foster Park Elementary School Battle of the Books Team members are (front row) Ameeliyah Geter, Kenndi Booker, Lillian Turner, Makayla Summer and Mrs. K. Bishop, (back row) Clarrissa Land, Cadan Williams, Laylah Sims, & Terece Hill. Missing from this picture is Mrs. H. Holcombe. Photo courtesy of the Union County School District The Union County School District’s second annual “Battle of the Books” was held on March 30 at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School. The members of the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Team are (front row) Kasi Wilson, Daniel Ireton, Janiyah Barber, Aracely Morales, Delaney Newton, (middle row) Maggie Fowler, Hallie Burrell, Hailey Gates, Cason Porter, Savanna Carpenter, (back row) Emma Inman, London Ketterman, Libby Hickson, Dayonna Rice, and Alyssa Wynn. The members of the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Team are (front row) Kasi Wilson, Daniel Ireton, Janiyah Barber, Aracely Morales, Delaney Newton, (middle row) Maggie Fowler, Hallie Burrell, Hailey Gates, Cason Porter, Savanna Carpenter, (back row) Emma Inman, London Ketterman, Libby Hickson, Dayonna Rice, and Alyssa Wynn. Photo courtesy of the Union County School District The Union County School District’s second annual “Battle of the Books” was held on March 30 at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School. Battle of the Books is a reading incentive program for students in the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th grades. It is conducted similarly to a quiz bowl style competition. The members of the Monarch Elementary School Battle of the Books Team (front row) Jolene West, Emma Hart, Jazmyn Wade, Mrs. Cathy Poole (coach), (back row) Harmony Gilliam, Trinity Smith, Drake Sealy, and Christian Crank. The members of the Lockhart Elementary/Middle School Battle of the Books Team are (front row) Layla Jeter, Sara Blackmon, Brooke Miller, Alexis Neufeld, Ansli Eubanks, (back row) Justin Childers, Cody Gaston, Christopher Queen, and Logan Campbell. It is conducted similarly to a quiz bowl style competition.The members of the Lockhart Elementary/Middle School Battle of the Books Team are (front row) Layla Jeter, Sara Blackmon, Brooke Miller, Alexis Neufeld, Ansli Eubanks, (back row) Justin Childers, Cody Gaston, Christopher Queen, and Logan Campbell. Photo courtesy of the Union County School District The Union County School District’s second annual “Battle of the Books” was held on March 30 at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School. Battle of the Books is a reading incentive program for students in the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th grades. It is conducted similarly to a quiz bowl style competition. The members of the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Battle of the Books Team are (front) Michael Gallman, Apollo Porter, Bryson Dameron, and Media Specialist DeSherah Landrum. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Battle-of-the-Books-8.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County School District The Union County School District’s second annual “Battle of the Books” was held on March 30 at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School. Battle of the Books is a reading incentive program for students in the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th grades. It is conducted similarly to a quiz bowl style competition. The members of the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Battle of the Books Team are (front) Michael Gallman, Apollo Porter, Bryson Dameron, and Media Specialist DeSherah Landrum. Photo courtesy of the Union County School District The Union County School District’s second annual “Battle of the Books” was held on March 30 at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School. The members of the Sims Middle School Battle of the Books Team 1 and Team 2 are (front row) Anna Wang, Garrett Ponder, Jordan Aldrich, (back row) Mrs. Jennifer Stepp, Ross Dochterman, TyKaylee Altman, and Reagan Barnado. The members of the Sims Middle School Battle of the Books Team 1 and Team 2 are (front row) Anna Wang, Garrett Ponder, Jordan Aldrich, (back row) Mrs. Jennifer Stepp, Ross Dochterman, TyKaylee Altman, and Reagan Barnado.

BES wins Elementary; JEMS wins Middle