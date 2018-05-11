Students selected for anthology

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School A number of Monarch Elementary School students were selected for inclusion in the yearly anthology published by the Union County School District. They were selected either because of the stories they’d written or the illustrations they’d drawn. MES first graders Andrew Liveright, Addy Haney, Chloe Hall, Izzy Sumner, and Shanyiah Sartor were among those selected for inclusion.

MONARCH — Students at Monarch Elementary School were featured in it’s yearly anthology that is published by the district. Students were selected for this honor by teacher recommendation. Some of the students submitted stories and some were honored because of outstanding illustrations. We are very proud of our Monarch Superstars!

The students from the following grades at MES were selected for inclusion in the anthology:

• 5K — Deveon Glenn, Bella Wilson, Tinzley Eaves, Mattilyn Burgess

• 1st Grade — Andrew Liveright, Addy Haney, Chloe Hall, Izzy Sumner, Shanyiah Sartor

• 2nd Grade — Colia Savage-Gray, Natalya Owens, Lexi Robinson, Iyanna Neal, Geontae Stewart, Noah Tucker, Corley Turner

• 3rd Grade — Justin Ward, Michael Revis, Ani’ja Grubbs, Hallie Gregory, Genesis Hill-Johnson

• 4th Grade — Sarah Paige Glenn, Calee Childers, Melle Ponder, Zyan Allen, Treveon Shorter, Gracie Crawford, Harmony Gilliam, Jaelyn Davis

• 5th Grade — Mason Russell, Reagan Turner, Jolene West, Aniah Rainwater, Kylie Roberts

Congratulations to all these talented young writers and illustrators. May you always strive, as writers, as illustrators, as students, and in life, to make the best use of your talents, skills, abilities, creativity, intelligence, and imagination.

