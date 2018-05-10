Sims Band wins Superior rating

Photo courtesy of Sims Middle School Honor Band The members of the Sims Middle School Honor Band pose with the plaque showing they won the rating of Superior during the South Carolina Concert Performance Assessment held March 29 at Batesburg-Leesville High School. Superior is the highest rating a band participating in the Assessment can receive and the SMS Honor Band’s performance was just one point short of perfect. It’s performance at the Assessment means the SMS Honor Band is now among the top middle school band programs in South Carolina. Photo courtesy of Sims Middle School Honor Band The members of the Sims Middle School Honor Band pose with the plaque showing they won the rating of Superior during the South Carolina Concert Performance Assessment held March 29 at Batesburg-Leesville High School. Superior is the highest rating a band participating in the Assessment can receive and the SMS Honor Band’s performance was just one point short of perfect. It’s performance at the Assessment means the SMS Honor Band is now among the top middle school band programs in South Carolina. Photo courtesy of Sims Middle School Honor Band The Sims Middle School Honor Band performs on the stage at Batesburg-Leesville High School during the March 29 South Carolina Concert Performance Assessment. The band’s performance won a rating of Superior, the highest given to bands taking part in the Assessment. The band’s performance was just one point short of perfect. It’s performance at the Assessment means the SMS Honor Band is now among the top middle school band programs in South Carolina. Photo courtesy of Sims Middle School Honor Band The Sims Middle School Honor Band performs on the stage at Batesburg-Leesville High School during the March 29 South Carolina Concert Performance Assessment. The band’s performance won a rating of Superior, the highest given to bands taking part in the Assessment. The band’s performance was just one point short of perfect. It’s performance at the Assessment means the SMS Honor Band is now among the top middle school band programs in South Carolina. Photo courtesy of Sims Middle School Honor Band Sims Middle School Director of Bands David Candler holds the plaque the Sims Middle School Honor Band won at the South Carolina Concert Performance Assessment on March 29. The band won a Superior rating, the highest given to bands participating in the Assessment, its performance just one point short of perfect. The Assessment was held at Batesburg-Leesville High School and with its performance there, Sims is now ranked as one of the top middle school band programs in South Carolina. Photo courtesy of Sims Middle School Honor Band Sims Middle School Director of Bands David Candler holds the plaque the Sims Middle School Honor Band won at the South Carolina Concert Performance Assessment on March 29. The band won a Superior rating, the highest given to bands participating in the Assessment, its performance just one point short of perfect. The Assessment was held at Batesburg-Leesville High School and with its performance there, Sims is now ranked as one of the top middle school band programs in South Carolina.

UNION — The Sims Middle School Honor Band is now one of the top middle school band programs in South Carolina after a near-perfect performance at a statewide concert competition.

Sims Director of Bands David J. Candler said that on March 29 the Sims Middle School Honor Band traveled to Batesburg-Leesville High School to perform at the South Carolina Concert Performance Assessment.

”This performance is the most important of the year and gives our bands a chance to see how we compare to the other bands throughout the state,” Candler said. “Bands can receive a rating of Superior, Excellent, Good, Fair, or Poor.”

Candler said that during the assessment, the participating bands “must prepare three pieces to perform for judges and then perform a piece of music they’ve never seen before which is called sight-reading. The SMS Honor Band received a perfect score in sight-reading!”

The perfect score the band achieved in sight-reading resulted in it receiving the highest score possible at the assessment, the highest the band has ever received.

“I’m pleased to announce that overall the SMS Honor Band received the highest rating of Superior and were only one point away from a perfect score,” Candler said. “This places the Sims Honor Band among the top middle school band programs in the state! This is the highest score at the state assessment that Sims Middle School has ever received!“

