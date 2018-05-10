Allen wins $500 from Furman

Photo courtesy of Jennie Allen Union County High School senior Jennie Allen holds the certificate showing she is the First Place winner in this year’s service project competition sponsored by the Richard W. Riley Institute at Furman University. Allen won First Place for creating teacher and parent/student packets on medical homebound instruction along with a professional development presentation for faculty members at UCHS. As First Place winner, Allen received $500. Photo courtesy of Jennie Allen Union County High School senior Jennie Allen holds the certificate showing she is the First Place winner in this year’s service project competition sponsored by the Richard W. Riley Institute at Furman University. Allen won First Place for creating teacher and parent/student packets on medical homebound instruction along with a professional development presentation for faculty members at UCHS. As First Place winner, Allen received $500.

UNION COUNTY — A Union County High School senior has won $500 in a competition sponsored by Furman University.

The Richard W. Riley Institute at Furman University has announced winners of its service project competition for high school seniors participating in the institute’s Emerging Public Leaders program.

Emerging Public Leaders is a program designed to impart public leadership skills and knowledge to high school seniors. Over the summer, participants spend a week at Furman where they investigate topics such as engaging in the community, analyzing critical issues, and practicing ethical leadership. They also develop communication and presentation skills, and plan for the implementation of service projects which address needs in their communities.

Over the course of their senior year, students plan and implement projects, and then present completed projects the following spring.

Student projects are judged on the basis of vision, planning, execution, program impact, presentation skills, and project sustainability. Winners are awarded cash prizes to expand or replicate projects.

This year’s First Place winner is Jennie Allen of Union County High School who created teacher and parent/student packets on medical homebound instruction along with a professional development presentation for faculty members at Union County High School. The purpose of the professional development presentation was to give the faculty ways to improve homebound for both the student and teacher and to expose those who had no experience with homebound instruction to this method of learning. The parent/student packet is available in the UCHS attendance office to make information readily available for those requiring medical homebound instruction.

“EPL was an incredible experience that taught me so much and gave me friends from all across the state,” Allen said. “Working on this project solidified my choice to pursue a career in education and helped me uncover the passion I have for education.”

