‘Music In The Mansion’ at Rose Hill

UNION — Enjoy an early evening musical performance in the beautiful ballroom of the Rose Hill Plantation mansion, the former home of Governor William H. Gist and his family. We will be transported to the 1800s as we listen to pieces that for the Gist family and their contemporaries would have been new. Today we consider them classics. Some you will recognize and others may be a surprise. The concert will take place Saturday, June 23, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Dr. Brennan Szafron, organist and choirmaster at the Episcopal Church of the Advent in Spartanburg, is returning this summer for this special musical program. Szafron gives intimate and engaging recitals, introducing his audience to musicians and melodies which may be new to the ear or treasured favorites. His concerts, held in the ballroom which resonated with live music in the 19th century, are truly unique. There will be a 15-minute intermission with light refreshments available. At the end of the performance there will be a brief period for questions and discussion.

Reservations are required and must be made by Wednesday, June 20. Seating is limited to the first 35 registrants. Admission: $10/person. This is a Passport Plus program. Contact: Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site, 2677 Sardis Road, Union, S.C. Phone: 864-427-5966 or E-mail: rhillsp@scprt.com.

About Rose Hill Plantation

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site is the antebellum home of South Carolina’s “secession governor,” William H. Gist. Visitors to the 44-acre park can learn about the lifestyle of a wealthy Upstate plantation family, Gist’s contributions to politics, and the importance of cotton in the South. Visitors also get an inside look at the role of enslaved African-Americans and tenant farmers in South Carolina’s history.

Normal Hours Of Operation

Park grounds are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. year round. The mansion home is only accessible by guided tour. Tours are held April-October, daily at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Winter tours, from November-February are scheduled Thursday-Monday at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. The grounds at Rose Hill Plantation may be rented for weddings and other events. We are located at 2677 Sardis Road, 8 miles south of Union, SC.

Civil War Era music to be performed June 23