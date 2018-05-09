Prayer for Wednesday

Charles Warner | The Union Times Life can be wonderful and it can also be heartbreaking, that is the reality of the human condition. For some compared to others, life, while not without its challenges, can be remarkably easy and pleasant. For others, however, life can be and often is very hard, closer to natural world where, as one writer put it, life is dull, short, and brutish. Even those who, thanks to the conveniences and advancements of the modern world, live lives that are more removed from and therefore much easier than in the natural world, life is not without its uncertainties and tragedies. The great truth about the human condition is that we are not promised a tomorrow as nice as yesterday or today and therefore we must be ready for anything. The only way we can though, is if we place ourselves fully in God’s hands, because He alone can sustain us in the face of the reverses, deprivations, and tragedies we can and probably will have to face in life. When we place ourselves in God’s hands, we can face anything, including death, because He is with us and will see us through it. Those who do also know that, daunting as they may seem, the challenges of this life, including the inevitability of death, are only for a season which is soon past, giving way to a glorious eternity with He who sustained us when we could not sustain ourselves.

Read 2 Timothy 3:14-17

Train children in the way they should go; when they grow old, they won’t depart from it.

— Proverbs 22:6 (CEB)

PRAYER: Dear Father, thank you for the spiritual leaders in our families and communities. Help us to pass on our faith to younger generations. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: How can I be a spiritual leader in my household?

