FCA Golf Tournament June 1

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will hold a Golf Tournament at Heddles Hideaway on Friday, June 1.
The four-man Captain’s Choice tournament will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m. and teams will tee-off at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided during the tournament.
All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Union County FCA.
Registration Information
• Team Entry — $240
• Hole Sponsor — $125
• Hole Sponsor with Team — $320
Registration is due by Friday, May 25.
Contests And Prizes
• Competitive Package — $20
• $20,000 Hole in One Attempt
• $5,000 putting contest
• Awards, prizes, and raffle items to be given out at the end of the tournament.
Sponsors
• Platinum
— Right Track Union County
• Gold
— David Sinclair Automotive
— Mike Reeder & Associates
— Mon-Aetna Baptist Church
— Philippi Baptist Church
— Soil Reinforcement Contractors
• Silver
— Adams Real Estate
— Construction Resource Group
— Dairi-O
— First Franklin Financial
— Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church
Registration Forms
To obtain registration forms contact Mike Stalnaker at 864-426-2667 or MStalnaker@fca.org or Union County FCA, PO Box 1110, Union, SC 29379.
Make checks payable to Union County FCA.