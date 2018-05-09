FCA Golf Tournament June 1

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will hold a Golf Tournament at Heddles Hideaway on Friday, June 1.

The four-man Captain’s Choice tournament will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m. and teams will tee-off at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided during the tournament.

All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Union County FCA.

Registration Information

• Team Entry — $240

• Hole Sponsor — $125

• Hole Sponsor with Team — $320

Registration is due by Friday, May 25.

Contests And Prizes

• Competitive Package — $20

• $20,000 Hole in One Attempt

• $5,000 putting contest

• Awards, prizes, and raffle items to be given out at the end of the tournament.

Sponsors

• Platinum

— Right Track Union County

• Gold

— David Sinclair Automotive

— Mike Reeder & Associates

— Mon-Aetna Baptist Church

— Philippi Baptist Church

— Soil Reinforcement Contractors

• Silver

— Adams Real Estate

— Construction Resource Group

— Dairi-O

— First Franklin Financial

— Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church

Registration Forms

To obtain registration forms contact Mike Stalnaker at 864-426-2667 or MStalnaker@fca.org or Union County FCA, PO Box 1110, Union, SC 29379.

Make checks payable to Union County FCA.

To benefit Fellowship of Christian Athletes