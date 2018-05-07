Reading and singing about spring

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County First Steps Director Laura Wade reads to the children attending “Spring Time Story Time” at the Community Center on April 26. Spring Time Story Time is for preschool age children ages birth to five years who get to have a book read to them, sing a song together, and do crafts. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County First Steps Director Laura Wade reads to the children attending “Spring Time Story Time” at the Community Center on April 26. Spring Time Story Time is for preschool age children ages birth to five years who get to have a book read to them, sing a song together, and do crafts. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Spring Song” is the song sang by the children and adults taking part in “Spring Time Story Time” at the Community Center on April 26. Sponsored by Union County First Steps, Spring Time Story Time is for preschool age children ages birth to five years. The children participating in the event have a book read to them, sing a song together, and do crafts. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Spring Song” is the song sang by the children and adults taking part in “Spring Time Story Time” at the Community Center on April 26. Sponsored by Union County First Steps, Spring Time Story Time is for preschool age children ages birth to five years. The children participating in the event have a book read to them, sing a song together, and do crafts. Charles Warner | The Union Times ”Spring” is the book that was read to the children attending “Spring Time Story Time” at the Community Center on April 26. The annual event is sponsored by Union County First Steps and is for preschool age children ages birth to five years. At Spring Time Story Time the children have a book read to them, sing a song together, and do crafts. Charles Warner | The Union Times ”Spring” is the book that was read to the children attending “Spring Time Story Time” at the Community Center on April 26. The annual event is sponsored by Union County First Steps and is for preschool age children ages birth to five years. At Spring Time Story Time the children have a book read to them, sing a song together, and do crafts.

UNION — The children attending this year’s “Spring Time Story Time” had a book read to them about and got to sing a song about a subject that fit in quite nicely with the program itself.

Spring.

Presented by Union County First Steps, Spring Time Story Time is held each year at the Community Center at 201 Porter Street, Union. It is for preschool children ages birth to five years who get to have a book read to them, sing a song together, and do crafts. This year’s Spring Time Story Time was held Thursday, April 26 and was a success according to Union County First Steps Director Laura Wade.

“It went really well, everybody had a good time,” Wade said Friday. “We had twenty-one children and we celebrated spring.”

That celebration of spring included Wade reading the children’s book “Spring” by Ailie Busby to the children and then she and the other adults present leading them in singing the song “Spring Song” which is set to the tune of “The Farmer in the Dell.”

The children also got to do a tracing and coloring project, and then, during the crafts portion of the program, make an umbrella out of a paper plate.

At the end of the program, each child received a copy of “Spring” to take home with them.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County First Steps Director Laura Wade reads to the children attending “Spring Time Story Time” at the Community Center on April 26. Spring Time Story Time is for preschool age children ages birth to five years who get to have a book read to them, sing a song together, and do crafts. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_3393.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County First Steps Director Laura Wade reads to the children attending “Spring Time Story Time” at the Community Center on April 26. Spring Time Story Time is for preschool age children ages birth to five years who get to have a book read to them, sing a song together, and do crafts. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Spring Song” is the song sang by the children and adults taking part in “Spring Time Story Time” at the Community Center on April 26. Sponsored by Union County First Steps, Spring Time Story Time is for preschool age children ages birth to five years. The children participating in the event have a book read to them, sing a song together, and do crafts. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_3396.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times “Spring Song” is the song sang by the children and adults taking part in “Spring Time Story Time” at the Community Center on April 26. Sponsored by Union County First Steps, Spring Time Story Time is for preschool age children ages birth to five years. The children participating in the event have a book read to them, sing a song together, and do crafts. Charles Warner | The Union Times ”Spring” is the book that was read to the children attending “Spring Time Story Time” at the Community Center on April 26. The annual event is sponsored by Union County First Steps and is for preschool age children ages birth to five years. At Spring Time Story Time the children have a book read to them, sing a song together, and do crafts. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_3395.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times ”Spring” is the book that was read to the children attending “Spring Time Story Time” at the Community Center on April 26. The annual event is sponsored by Union County First Steps and is for preschool age children ages birth to five years. At Spring Time Story Time the children have a book read to them, sing a song together, and do crafts.

21 children take part in ‘Spring Time Story Time’

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.