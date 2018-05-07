Photo courtesy of Head Start/Early Head Start Children enrolled in the Carolina Community Action Head Start/Early Head Start program in Jonesville got to have some fun flying kites with their parents on “Dad’s Day Out Kite Day” on March 29. Between 30 and 35 parents took part in the event, getting to fly kites and spend time with their children. Photo courtesy of Head Start/Early Head Start Children enrolled in the Carolina Community Action Head Start/Early Head Start program in Jonesville got to have some fun flying kites with their parents on “Dad’s Day Out Kite Day” on March 29. Between 30 and 35 parents took part in the event, getting to fly kites and spend time with their children. Photo courtesy of Head Start/Early Head Start Children enrolled in the Carolina Community Action Head Start/Early Head Start program in Jonesville got to fly kites with their parents on March 29. The event, which is called “Dad’s Day Out Kite Day,” took place on the grounds of Jonesville Center, drew 30-35 parents. Photo courtesy of Head Start/Early Head Start Children enrolled in the Carolina Community Action Head Start/Early Head Start program in Jonesville got to fly kites with their parents on March 29. The event, which is called “Dad’s Day Out Kite Day,” took place on the grounds of Jonesville Center, drew 30-35 parents. Photo courtesy of Head Start/Early Head Start Children and parents got to enjoy a perfect day for flying kites on March 29 during “Dad’s Day Out Kite Day” at the Carolina Community Action Head Start/Early Head Start Center in Jonesville. The event drew 30-35 parents who helped their children fly their kites on the clear and windy day. Photo courtesy of Head Start/Early Head Start Children and parents got to enjoy a perfect day for flying kites on March 29 during “Dad’s Day Out Kite Day” at the Carolina Community Action Head Start/Early Head Start Center in Jonesville. The event drew 30-35 parents who helped their children fly their kites on the clear and windy day. Photo courtesy of Head Start/Early Head Start This baby may be a little too young to fly a kite but they are definitely interested in the kite that’s learning against their stroller. March 29 was “Dad’s Day Out Kite Day” at the Carolina Community Action Head Start/Early Head Start Center in Jonesville. The event is an opportunity for children enrolled in the program and their parents to have fun flying kites together. Photo courtesy of Head Start/Early Head Start This baby may be a little too young to fly a kite but they are definitely interested in the kite that’s learning against their stroller. March 29 was “Dad’s Day Out Kite Day” at the Carolina Community Action Head Start/Early Head Start Center in Jonesville. The event is an opportunity for children enrolled in the program and their parents to have fun flying kites together.

JONESVILLE — It was a perfect day for flying kites and that’s just what the children in the Jonesville Head Start and Early Head Start and their parents did.

“Dad’s Day Out Kite Day” is an annual event held at the Carolina Community Actions Union County Head Start/Early Head Start Center in Jonesville. The event gives children enrolled in the Head Start/Early Head Start programs and their parents the opportunity to fly kites together on the grounds of the Jonesville Center at 514 Alman Street, Jonesville.

This year’s event was held March 29 and was attended by 30-35 parents who, along with their children, enjoyed a perfect for flying kites.

Applications

Carolina Community Actions Head Start/Early Head Start is now accepting applications for children in the Union County area ages 3 and 4 and for Infants and Toddlers from birth to 3 and pregnant mothers for the 2018-2019 program year.

About Head Start/Early Head Start

Head Start/Early Head Start emphasizes school readiness by incorporating a research-based curriculum and implementing the mentoring-coaching component. Information and activities are provided to parents throughout the year to smooth their transition into kindergarten. It includes services for the entire family through Parent and Family engagement activities such as monthly parent meetings which include Grandparent and Fatherhood programs. It also assists families with medical and dental needs, including vision, hearing, and developmental screenings and provide special education services for the children with special needs.

Head Start/Early Head Start serves children with special needs including but not limited to children with development, vision and hearing impairment, speech, and orthopedic impairment. Children birth to age 3 receiving Early Intervention Services through Part 3 (Baby Net) automatically qualify.

Head Start/Early Head Start participates in the USDA Child Care Food Program and breakfast, lunch and snacks are served to Head Start children, and formula, breakfast, lunch and snacks are served to the Early Head Start children at no cost to the families. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Documentation

The following items are required in order to apply to enroll a child in Head Start or Early Head Start:

• Legal birth certificate/documented proof of age

• Certificate of immunization

• Up to date physical

• Proof of income for the 2017 calendar year.

Families must meet the Federal income guidelines in order to qualify. Children with special needs qualify regardless of family income.

For more information and/or to make an appointment call 864-674-6014.

Parents take part in ‘Dad’s Day Out Kite Day’