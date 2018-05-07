Salinas receives awards from SMC

SPARTANBURG — A student from Pacolet has been recognized by Spartanburg Methodist College for his achievements in academics, mathematics, and literature.

Fabian Salinas has received the following awards:

• Achievement Award In Academics

The Achievement Award in Academics which is given annually to graduating sophomores who have made significant contributions to the SMC community in the area of academics.

• Mathematics Departmental Award

The Mathematics Departmental Award which is given annually to one or more students who display qualities of excellence in mathematical skills and are judged the most outstanding in mathematics.

The recipient is presented with the award at the annual Awards Ceremony, which was held April 19, 2018 in Gibbs Auditorium.

The math faculty determines the recipient of this award, who then receives a framed certificate and cash prize.

• A.G. Carter Literary Award

The A. G. Carter Literary Award is given annually in memory of the late Dean A. G. Carter, Professor of English Literature, and is presented to the student who displays qualities of excellence in composition and literature.

Winners are chosen by English Division faculty and receive a framed certificate and cash prize which is presented during the Awards Ceremony.

In mathematics, literature, and academics