Music Club holds April meeting

UNION — The Union Music Club held their April meeting at the Union County Museum. Members recited the Invocation and the Federation Collect, then sang the Federation Hymn accompanied by Jeannine Elliott on the piano.

The club heard the history of the hymn “Christ the Lord Is Risen Today,” as the Hymn of the Month presented by Nancy Kennedy and played by Jeannine Elliott. Linda Goings provided the program for the evening on the last section of the Study Course book entitled “The Sound of Their Music, the Story of Rodgers and Hammerstein” by Frederick Nolan. Barbara Ramsey and Nancy Kennedy performed a lively, fun piano duet of the song “My Favorite Things” from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “The Sound of Music.”

The next club meeting is Tuesday, May 8 at the First Baptist Church Chapel at 7 p.m. At that meeting, the Union County High School Gifted and Talented Music Class will present a musical concert, and Music Club scholarship awards will be announced.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Music-Notes.jpg

Rodgers and Hammerstein story presented