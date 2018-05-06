Trammell awarded two scholarships

Photo courtesy of the CACCE Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell holds the certificate she received upon being awarded the Ashby Ward Institute Scholarship from the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE). Trammell has also been awarded the Regent Scholarship from the Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The scholarships will enable her to attend the Institute of Organizational Management, a four-year professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Photo courtesy of the CACCE Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell holds the certificate she received upon being awarded the Ashby Ward Institute Scholarship from the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE). Trammell has also been awarded the Regent Scholarship from the Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The scholarships will enable her to attend the Institute of Organizational Management, a four-year professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

UNION COUNTY — Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell has been awarded two scholarships that will enable her to attend a school that focuses on the function of chambers of commerce and leadership.

In a statement released this week, Trammell announced that she has been awarded the Ashby Ward Institute Scholarship from the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE) and the Regent Scholarship from the Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The Ashby Ward Institute Scholarship was awarded to Trammell during the CACCE Staff Leadership Conference held at Hilton Head April 25-27. The scholarship covers full tuition for Trammell to attend the Institute of Organizational Management, a four-year professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, in Athens, GA June 24-28.

The other scholarship Trammell was awarded, the Regent Scholarship, is given to professionals across America, recognizing each recipient for their involvement in industry professional organizations, community service, and professional background.

“Regent scholarships offer executives the opportunity to attend Institute and learn about emerging industry trends, expand their organizations’ influence, and grow their peer network,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, vice president of Institute for Organization Management at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. “We are pleased to help these talented professionals advance their careers and organizations.”

Trammell said that she applied for both scholarships in order to attend the IOM because the Chamber’s Professional Development Fund could not pay for her to attend on its own. She said she had hoped to receive at least one of the scholarships, and was pleasantly surprised when she was awarded both.

“I applied for the scholarships based on the fact that we just didn’t have the professional development funds for me to attend the Institution of Organizational Management,” Trammel said. “It was a great relief and surprise to be awarded both scholarships.”

Trammell said that the CACCE gives out 80 scholarships each year, but the Ashby Ward Institute Scholarship is the only full scholarship to the IOM.

Attending and successfully completing the four-year IOM program will enable the Union County Chamber of Commerce to receive national accreditation from the US Chamber of Commerce.

“The school is important for me because I want to go and learn as much as I can about the functions of chambers and how we can better serve our members and our community,” Trammell said. “When I complete the program, it will earn us accreditation from the US Chamber of Commerce. Currently there are only 200 accredited chambers in the United States. It (accreditation) says that we are healthy, functioning chamber with policies and procedures in place that guide how we do business. We hope that it will give us a shot in the arm in retail recruitment.”

The press release states that since its commencement in 1921, the Institute program has been educating tens of thousands of association, chamber, and other nonprofit leaders on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members and become strong business advocates. Institute’s curriculum consists of four week-long sessions at five different university locations throughout the country. Through a combination of required courses and electives in areas such as leadership, advocacy, marketing, finance, and membership, Institute participants are able to enhance their own organizational management skills and add new fuel to their organizations, making them run more efficiently and effectively.

It states that Regent Scholarship recipients will attend one of Institute’s five sites. At the completion of the four-year curriculum, each of the recipients will receive the IOM graduate recognition, signifying completion of 96 hours of course instruction in nonprofit management and their commitment to the industry. In addition, all credit hours earned through Institute may be applied toward the Certified Chamber Executive (CCE) or Certified Association Executive (CAE) industry certification.

Graduates of Institute receive the IOM recognition, signifying completion of 96 hours of course instruction in nonprofit management. In addition, participants can earn credit hours toward the Certified Chamber Executive (CCE) or Certified Association Executive (CAE) certifications. Nearly 1,000 individuals attend Institute annually.

About IOM

Institute for Organization Management is the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. It is the premier nonprofit professional development program for association and chamber professionals, fostering individual growth through interactive learning and networking opportunities.

About USCCF

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation (USCCF) is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit affiliate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce dedicated to strengthening America’s long-term competitiveness. We educate the public on the conditions necessary for business and communities to thrive, how business positively impacts communities, and emerging issues and creative solutions that will shape the future.

About CACCE

CACCE is the professional development organization dedicated to improving the educational opportunities for chamber of commerce executives and staff members in North Carolina and South Carolina. CACCE equips chamber of commerce professionals with leadership skills and tools to build innovative chambers. The organization was formed in 1994 when the North and South Carolina state chamber associations merged. For more information on CACCE, or any of CACCE’s conferences or programs, contact Tiffany Fulmer Ott at (404) 312-0524.

Photo courtesy of the CACCE Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell holds the certificate she received upon being awarded the Ashby Ward Institute Scholarship from the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE). Trammell has also been awarded the Regent Scholarship from the Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The scholarships will enable her to attend the Institute of Organizational Management, a four-year professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Jami-Trammell.jpg Photo courtesy of the CACCE Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell holds the certificate she received upon being awarded the Ashby Ward Institute Scholarship from the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE). Trammell has also been awarded the Regent Scholarship from the Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The scholarships will enable her to attend the Institute of Organizational Management, a four-year professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

For the Institute of Organizational Management