Honored for excellence in teaching

UNION COUNTY — A Union County High School teacher has been recognized for excellence in teaching by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) after being nominated for the award by one of her students.

The NSHSS announced in April that UCHS teacher Jeniaka Hames had been selected as a “Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction.” The press release describes Hames as “a role model to pupils” who was “nominated by a student for outstanding dedication and commitment to excellence in the profession.”

The press release states that “each year student members of the NSHSS are invited to nominate the educator who has made the most significant contribution to their academic career for the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction award. This honor recognizes exemplary educators whose passion and devotion inspire their students to grow and develop as scholars, leaders and citizens.”

The NSHSS “seeks to advance the goals and aspirations of high-achieving students through unique learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study and peer networks. From attending the annual Nobel Week festivities in Stockholm, to internships with major corporations and government agencies, pre-college summer study programs, and more than $2,000,000 in exclusive scholarships awarded annually, NSHSS is continually seeking new ways to provide lifetime learning and growth opportunities for academically talented and accomplished students leaders, and the educators who support them.”

NSHSS President James W. Lewis is quoted in the press release as saying that “dedicated educators who exhibit a commitment to excellence deserve our highest praise and appreciation. Through our Educators of Distinction program and the grants we provide to support professional development and enrich classroom instruction, we hope to acknowledge and encourage the work of teachers, counselors and administrators who are shaping the intellect and character of our young scholars.”

Hames, a graduate of the University of South Carolina and the University of Phoenix who holds a Masters degree in Business Administration and Education, worked as teacher with Jonesville Head Start from 2014-2016. In August 2016, she joined the staff of the Union County School District as a Business teacher and Head Cheerleading coach at Sims Middle School. She is currently in her second year as a Business and Technology teacher at UCHS and the Union County CATE Center. In December 2017 she was named Teacher of the Month.

Hames said she was honored to be selected a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction, adding that her goal as a teacher is to teach each and every student she meets.

“I not only teach the students that are assigned to me, but every student that I come in contact with on a daily basis,” Hames said. “My goal is to leave a positive impact on every student in the district.”

About The NSHSS

Formed in 2002 by James W. Lewis and Claes Nobel, senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, The National Society of High School Scholars recognizes academic excellence at the high school level and helps to advance the goals and aspirations of high-achieving millennials through unique learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study and peer networks. NSHSS members become lifetime members. At each step along the way — from high school to college to career — NSHSS connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions. Currently, there are more than 1,300,000 Society members in 160 countries. For more information about NSHSS visit www.nshss.org.

Hames a ‘Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction’