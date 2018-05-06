Library Notes

Photo courtesy of Union County Carnegie Library On Wednesday, April 18, Union County Carnegie Library Director Rieta Drinkwine, Assistant Director Taylor Atkinson, and Library Board Chairman Bill Rochester traveled to Columbia for the library’s legislative visits. They visited with Sen. Ronnie Cromer and Sen. Shane Martin to update them on the renovation of the Carnegie Library library and to thank them for supporting the South Carolina State Library’s budget requests. They also left materials and information for Rep. Mike Anthony and Sen. Harvey Peeler. Pictured are Rochester, Cromer, Drinkwine, and Atkinson. Photo courtesy of Union County Carnegie Library On Wednesday, April 18, Union County Carnegie Library Director Rieta Drinkwine, Assistant Director Taylor Atkinson, and Library Board Chairman Bill Rochester traveled to Columbia for the library’s legislative visits. They visited with Sen. Ronnie Cromer and Sen. Shane Martin to update them on the renovation of the Carnegie Library library and to thank them for supporting the South Carolina State Library’s budget requests. They also left materials and information for Rep. Mike Anthony and Sen. Harvey Peeler. Pictured are Rochester, Cromer, Drinkwine, and Atkinson. Image courtesy of Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Carnegie Library’s Tuesday Storytime program will be held at 10 a.m. on May 8, 15, 22, and 29 at the Truluck Activity Center at 103 North Church Street, Union. The library is holding the program in partnership with USC-Union. Image courtesy of Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Carnegie Library’s Tuesday Storytime program will be held at 10 a.m. on May 8, 15, 22, and 29 at the Truluck Activity Center at 103 North Church Street, Union. The library is holding the program in partnership with USC-Union.

UNION COUNTY — At the Saturday, April 16 Library Board meeting, the Board discussed and approved items for the library’s re-branding campaign, including a new Name, Mission, Vision, Tagline, and Core Values.

Upcoming Events

Tuesday Storytime is at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. Upcoming dates are May 8, 15, 22, and 29. Listen to music, read stories, and have fun! For ages 0-4. Storytime will be held at Truluck Activity Center, located at 103 N. Church St., in partnership with USC Union.

The library, along with the Friends of the Library, is hosting an Artist Showcase & Open House on Thursday, May 24 from 3-7 p.m. in the Friends’ bookstore (located in the Old Community Hospital at 213 West Main Street). Drop by to meet library artist-in-residence Andy Finkle and tour the new Friends building. Books are available for purchase: bring a box or use one of theirs, fill it up with books, and pay only $5 for the whole box!

Summer Reading

Sign up for Summer Reading beginning Thursday, May 31 at http://unionlibsc.readsquared.com/. Log library programs attended and hours read to earn points and win prizes.

Stay tuned for more news about our exciting upcoming Summer events!