Prayer for Saturday

Charles Warner | The Union Times Unless you were living in early 1st Century Judea no one has ever actually seen God this side of the grave. Yet even though He is invisible to the mortal eye, God is nevertheless present and, more importantly, active in the functioning of all creation. There’s a song that goes about God having the world and everything in it in His Hand and that’s true, not only for this world but the entire universe. He holds it in His hand because He is the one who made it and He is the one who holds it all together. Without God there is nothing and while we cannot see Him in this life, He is nevertheless real and He makes all things possible from the tiniest atom to the vast expanse of the universe, and all also those things He makes possible include each and every human being who has lived, is now living, and will ever live.

Read Psalm 63:1-11

The psalmist wrote, “You have been my help, and in the shadow of your wings I sing for joy.”

— Psalm 63:7 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Father God, renew us in the shadow of your wings. Help us to abide in your presence through prayer and your word each day of our lives. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: In the shadow of God’s presence, I can find refreshment.

