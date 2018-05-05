Turnout doubles for ‘Chalk Walk’

Charles Warner | The Union Times Sarah Kate Hess uses chalk as her medium and a section of sidewalk as her canvas during the Union County Arts Council’s “Chalk Walk” held this past Saturday. In Chalk Walk, participants are provided chalk and a section of sidewalk by the UCAC and given 90 minutes to express their creativity and artistic ability. The UCAC sponsors the event in cooperation with the City of Union. This year’s Chalk Walk drew 20 participants, almost twice the 11 that participated in 2017. Charles Warner | The Union Times Sarah Kate Hess uses chalk as her medium and a section of sidewalk as her canvas during the Union County Arts Council’s “Chalk Walk” held this past Saturday. In Chalk Walk, participants are provided chalk and a section of sidewalk by the UCAC and given 90 minutes to express their creativity and artistic ability. The UCAC sponsors the event in cooperation with the City of Union. This year’s Chalk Walk drew 20 participants, almost twice the 11 that participated in 2017. Charles Warner | The Union Times Tamiann Adams assists her niece, Trinity Moore, with drawing on the sidewalk Main Street in downtown Union during the Union County Arts Council’s “Chalk Walk” held this past Saturday. Using chalk provided by the UCAC, participants had 90 minutes to complete their work on a section of the sidewalk. The event, which is sponsored by the UCAC in cooperation with the City of Union, drew 20 participants, nearly double the number who took part in 2017. Adams and her niece were there with Girl Scout Troop 391 which participated in Chalk Walk as a group. Charles Warner | The Union Times Tamiann Adams assists her niece, Trinity Moore, with drawing on the sidewalk Main Street in downtown Union during the Union County Arts Council’s “Chalk Walk” held this past Saturday. Using chalk provided by the UCAC, participants had 90 minutes to complete their work on a section of the sidewalk. The event, which is sponsored by the UCAC in cooperation with the City of Union, drew 20 participants, nearly double the number who took part in 2017. Adams and her niece were there with Girl Scout Troop 391 which participated in Chalk Walk as a group. Charles Warner | The Union Times Katelyn Dos Santos, a member of Girl Scout Troop 391, works on the heart she drew with chalk during the Union County Arts Council’s “Chalk Walk” held this past Saturday. Participants in the Chalk Walk used chalk provided by the UCAC to each draw on a section of the sidewalk along Main Street in downtown Union. Each participant had 90 minutes to complete their work. The members of Girl Scout Troop 391 were among of the 20 people who took part in the event which is sponsored by the UCAC in cooperation with the City of Union. Charles Warner | The Union Times Katelyn Dos Santos, a member of Girl Scout Troop 391, works on the heart she drew with chalk during the Union County Arts Council’s “Chalk Walk” held this past Saturday. Participants in the Chalk Walk used chalk provided by the UCAC to each draw on a section of the sidewalk along Main Street in downtown Union. Each participant had 90 minutes to complete their work. The members of Girl Scout Troop 391 were among of the 20 people who took part in the event which is sponsored by the UCAC in cooperation with the City of Union. Charles Warner | The Union Times Chloe Martin of Girl Scout Troop 391 works on her chalk drawing during the the Union County Arts Council’s “Chalk Walk” held this past Saturday. She was among the 20 participants in the 90-minute event who used chalk and a section of sidewalk along Main Street in downtown Union provided them by the UCAC to express their creativity and artistic ability. Girl Scout Troop 391 participated in Chalk Walk as a group. The members of Troop 391 are Chloe Martin, Brooke Adams, Caitlyn Adams, Katelyn Dos Santos, and Makayla Santos. The City of Union is a co-sponsor of Chalk Walk. Charles Warner | The Union Times Chloe Martin of Girl Scout Troop 391 works on her chalk drawing during the the Union County Arts Council’s “Chalk Walk” held this past Saturday. She was among the 20 participants in the 90-minute event who used chalk and a section of sidewalk along Main Street in downtown Union provided them by the UCAC to express their creativity and artistic ability. Girl Scout Troop 391 participated in Chalk Walk as a group. The members of Troop 391 are Chloe Martin, Brooke Adams, Caitlyn Adams, Katelyn Dos Santos, and Makayla Santos. The City of Union is a co-sponsor of Chalk Walk.

UNION — Though delayed a week by weather the Union County Arts Council’s “Chalk Walk” was nevertheless a success with the number of participants nearly twice that of last year.

Sponsored by the Arts Council in cooperation with the City of Union, Chalk Walk gives artists both young and old, new and experienced, amateur and professional, the opportunity to use the sidewalk along Main Street in downtown Union as their canvas. With chalk provided by the Arts Council which also assigns them a section of sidewalk, participants have 90 minutes to express their creativity and artistic ability and turn what is gray concrete into a colorful work of art.

UCAC Director Amber Ivey said this year’s Chalk Walk was even more successful than last year’s, with participation almost double that of 2017.

“It went great, we had nearly double the participation this year,” Ivey said. “We had Girl Scout Troop 391 participate along with several adults and families.”

Ivey said there were 20 participants in last Saturday’s Chalk Walk compared to 11 last year.

Prizes were handed out in different age categories, and Ivey thanked the City of Union for making that possible along with Chalk Walk itself by allowing the sidewalks to be used as canvases by the participants.

“We would like to thank the city for their continued sponsorship of this event,” Ivey said, adding that, with the city’s continued support, there will be a Chalk Walk in 2019.

New Exhibit

Ivey also announced that the UCAC’s Art Gallery on Main Street will host an “Abstract Photography Exhibit” by Columbia artist Will Barnes beginning Monday, May 7 and running through the end of June.

Barnes, a native of Austria who spent most of his childhood in Europe, initially worked as a commercial photographer, but now focuses on fine art photography. His photography has been shown in over a hundred exhibitions both locally and nationally, received numerous awards, and are part of many public and commercial collections. Ivey said the exhibit at the Art Gallery is described by Barnes as being a “colorful abstract” and she invited the public to come and experience the artist’s work.

Mommy & Me Tea

Another treat offered by the UCAC is the “3rd Annual Mommy & Me Tea” which will be held at the Art Gallery on Saturday, May 12 at 2 p.m.

The event, which is being catered by Kirby’s Cake Shoppe, will give mothers and daughters the opportunity to socialize with other mothers and daughters and to do a project together. This year’s project will be creating mosaic stepping stones.

Space is limited so those who want to participate are urged to sign up as soon as possible. The cost is $25 for UCAC members and $30 for non-members for mothers and daughters and $10 for each additional guest.

Other Activities

The following activities are also on the calendar in May at the UCAC.

Painting With Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

Writers Group — Local Writers will meet Tuesday, May 8, at 6 p.m. Share your work with other talented authors and unleash your writing ability!

Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Saturday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

Toddler Time — Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, May 25 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m. $5 members/ $10 non members

New exhibit begins at Arts Council

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

