Stopped for driving too slow

My friend Homer called to tell me that he got stopped by the police on his way to Union. He asked what he had done wrong, and the police told him he was driving too slow. He was going 35 in a 55. He told the police he drives slow in case a deer runs out in front of him, so he has time to stop. And then he told him that he even slowed down more when he saw him behind him in case he wanted to pass. Homer didn’t get a ticket, but just advised to drive a little faster. Homer told me that I could put this in the paper.

New Porch

Finally, I have a new porch on the shop. Marvin and Chuck did a wonderful job. They started Friday and finished Saturday. So on Friday I canceled all but three appointments (everyone else came on Thursday).

They had to use the back door, and that was terrible for me, cause I couldn’t seem to shut the door once it was opened. Chuck had to keep coming around and use a crowbar to get it closed. It’s just never used. He said he was going to put new hinges, or fix the ones on it, so it won’t be any trouble. We’ll see!! I’ll let you know next year if it gets fixed. The list goes on.

Jury Duty

Chuck got called for Federal Jury Duty, in Greenville. Which he knows nothing about (Greenville that is).

So on the rainy Monday last week we headed for Greenville to find it ahead of time, so on the day of the duty he will be able to drive right to it. According to directions of 85 south, we were supposed to go beyond 385, but for 85 north you got off on 385, so at the last minute I said turn!! So we took 385 for five exits, and three streets and found the courthouse. Then we had to figure out the parking, which is behind the court house, but we had to go a couple of miles to get back to the right street.

Now if he can make it on his own. Maybe we’ll have to put out a missing person report.

Trying To Cut Grass

Well I tried to cut my grass Tuesday, but only got half of the hill. The sun was right in my face and I absolutely was cutting blinded. I finally had to quit. So I hope to finish this weekend, if the sun isn’t too bright. I mean I love the hot weather, but I just don’t remember the sun that bright.

Cold And Then Hot

How do we dress? Cold in the morning — 40 to 50. Then it hits the 80’s. I need to get my summer clothes out of my storage, then I can dress in layers, and strip as the weather gets warmer. Everything I have in my closet now is just too hot to wear after noon. Once I put my winter clothes in storage we’ll have cool days and nights.

Remember In Prayer

Pray for Mandie Sweat, who had a stroke last week. The doctor told her not to have any stress. What world does he live in? Everyone has stress at one time or another. Let’s hope Mandie gets her full health back soon.

Reunion

There’s plans being made for a Lockhart School Reunion for anyone that has ever attended the school. This will be in May after the school has closed. I haven’t heard details yet, but I’ll keep you posted, so you won’t miss the last days of the school.

Well as you can tell my life is a little boring, since nothing exciting has happened to me. So I’ll say good night and you can call me at 1-864-545-6652.

