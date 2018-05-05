Taylor speaks at UCHS ‘Prom Awareness’

Photo courtesy of Union County Sheriff’s Office Union County Sheriff David Taylor addressed students at Union County High School during the school’s annual Prom Awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving. He was one of a number of officials taking part in the event including Union County Supervisor Frank Hart. Photo courtesy of Union County Sheriff’s Office Union County Sheriff David Taylor addressed students at Union County High School during the school’s annual Prom Awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving. He was one of a number of officials taking part in the event including Union County Supervisor Frank Hart. Photo courtesy of Union County Sheriff’s Office Emergency vehicles and personnel from law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and Union County EMS took part in Union County High School’s annual Prom Awareness program. The purpose of the event is to help make students aware of dangers and consequences of drinking and driving. Photo courtesy of Union County Sheriff’s Office Emergency vehicles and personnel from law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and Union County EMS took part in Union County High School’s annual Prom Awareness program. The purpose of the event is to help make students aware of dangers and consequences of drinking and driving.

Trip To Harrah’s

Come join Betsy & Company along with the Over the Hill Relay for Life Team on a fun filled trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, May 5.

Everyone is invited to come and be a part of the fun.

Departure locations are: 7 a.m. Jonesville Municipal Building, 7:30 a.m. Union’s Old Walmart Parking Lot,. 8:15 a.m. Ingles on Pine Street in Spartanburg.

If interested contact Betsy at 864-674-6799 or 313-520-6171.

Amateur Rodeo

The North Chester Saddle Club, a non-profit organization, will sponsor their spring North Chester Saddle Club Amateur Rodeo, Saturday, May 5, 2018 beginning at 4 p.m. The rodeo will bring you action packed entertainment featuring cowboys and cowgirls from South Carolina and North Carolina.

Events are Pee Wee (12 years and under), Youth (13-17 years), Adult (18 years and older) Barrels and Poles, Pee Wee and Ladies Goat Tying, Mutton Busting, (accepting the first 25 children 6 years and under), Breakaway Roping, Calf Dressing $10; Calf Herding (for kids) Free and Bull Riding $20. Jackpot: 2/3 entry three places first 50%, second 30%, third 20%. Mutton Busting is a trophy class. Admission: Adults $10, Children ages 6-12 $5, preschool and under free. Concession stand available with delicious food.

GPS: 1037 Tickle Hill, Road, Chester, SC 29706.

For more information contact Nancy Stewart, northchestersaddleclub@yahoo.com; Facebook http//www.facebook.com/NorthChesterRodeo, (803) 385-7351.

Funds will be used for community meals for seniors, Christmas caroling on horseback, Chester County 4-H Horse Club events, and horse science clinics.

Pastor’s Anniversary Celebrated

The Red Hill Baptist Church will have its pastor’s (Rev. Geoffrey Stephens) 7th anniversary on Sunday, May 6 at 2:30 p.m.

The speaker will be the Rev. Archie Calhoun. Rev. Calhoun is pastor of Corinth Baptist Church, Union.

Pastor Stephens and the Red Hill Church family invite the public to come and share in this very special services.

Please come out and help us honor this dedicated and devoted man of god, the best pastor in Union County.

Rev. Geoffrey Stephens, Pastor.

Sis. Robin Rodgers, Clerk.

Homecoming Service

Bethany Baptist Church, 618 Forest Street, Jonesville will have a Homecoming Service celebrating 146 years on Sunday, May 6 at 3 p.m.

Rev. George W. Shell and St. Luke Baptist Church will be our special guests.

Rev. Stephen Y. Brown, Pastor.

Mother’s Day Bingo And Brunch

The Chambertown Community Light House Church, 413 South Mountain Street, Union, will host a “Mother’s Day Bingo and Brunch” on Saturday, May 12 from 2-5 p.m.

Join us for an exciting afternoon of food, fun, and fellowship.

Woodmen Of The World

The Woodmen Of The World will meet Tuesday, May 15 at 6 p.m. at Woodmen Park.

Pack The Pew

Woodson Chapel Baptist Church will have their Pack the Pew program, Sunday May 20, 2018 at 2 p.m.

Pastor Mills McHam, Pastor of Green Bethel Baptist Church in Spartanburg, will be the guest speaker.

The public is invited.

Rev. R.E. Collins, Pastor.

Democrats To Meet

Due to Memorial Day, the Union County Democratic Party will hold the regular monthly meeting, Monday, May 21, 6 p.m., at the Carlisle Fire Department, King-Kennedy Highway/Fish-Dam Avenue.

The meeting is open to the public.

Ann Stevens-Brown, Chair.

Mansion By Moonlight At Rose Hill

One of Rose Hill Plantation’s most popular programs, “Mansion by Moonlight, will be held on Saturday, May 26, 2018 from 7-9 p.m. The program gives participants a rare opportunity to tour the William H. Gist mansion and plantation grounds in the twilight hours. Learn how to dance the Virginia Reel and join the fun as we explore evening activities on a mid-1800s Upstate plantation.

In an era before electricity, television and computers, what went on in the evening? Imagine what life might have been like after the sun went down. Where did people go? What did they do? Tour by lantern and candlelight as we discuss and participate in some of the evening activities for both the plantation owner’s family and the enslaved people who lived at Rose Hill Plantation.

Please note, lighting will be limited and the ground is slightly uneven. Good walking shoes and comfortable clothing are recommended. The event will go on rain or shine.

Space is limited to 16 and reservations are required by Monday, May 21. Prices: $10 per person.

Phone: 864-427-5966, E-mail: rosehill@scprt.com

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site is the antebellum home of South Carolina’s “secession governor,” William H. Gist. Visitors to the 44-acre park can learn about the lifestyle of a wealthy Upstate plantation family, Gist’s contributions to politics, and the importance of cotton in the South. Visitors also get an inside look at the role of enslaved African-Americans and tenant farmers in South Carolina’s history.

Memorial Day Observance

Observance by American Legion Vietnam Veterans of America to be held on Memorial Day, Monday, May 28, 2018 at Veterans Memorial Park Lodge from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

There will not be a guest speaker but any citizen in attendance can remember their veteran loved ones with brief information.

Refreshments will be available and each guest is asked to donate snacks of their choice.

Contact Coordinator Charles E. Lott Sr. at 864-429-5560 for details and if you would like to plan the event and volunteer.

May we in our county never forget.

Basketball Camp

The 2018 Trevor Booker Basketball Camp will be held June 1-2 at Union County High School from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. each day.

The two-day camp, which costs $50, is for boys and girls ages 6 and up. Lunch will be provided to the participants each day of the camp.

The camp will feature special NBA guests Myles Turner, Jawun Eavns, and more.

The families of children interested in participating in the camp may register them online at www.trevorbookerhoops.com.

For business or sponsorship inquiqiries contact chrisbrownpr@gmail.com or 864-612-8950.

Family & Friends Day

Beatty’s Chapel AME Zion Church, 130 Beatty’s Chapel Church, Road, Union, will hold Family & Friends Day Sunday, June 10 at 2:30 p.m.

The speaker will be Rev. LaQuitta Griffin, Pastor of Mitchell Chapel Baptist Church.

Rev. James Curenton, Pastor.

Dinner Theater

Mary Owens presents Dinner Theater on Saturday, June 16 at 5 p.m. at Main Street Junction.

Theater will include dinner and play.

Tickets for the event are $35 and you must purchase a ticket in advance before June 16 from one of the cast members or Mary Owens.

Contact person is Mary Owens at 864-429-1402.

CCA Accepting Applications

Carolina Community Actions Head Start/Early Head Start is now accepting applications for children in the Union County area ages 3 and 4 and for Infants and Toddlers from birth to 3 and pregnant mothers for the 2018-2019 program year.

Head Start/Early Head Start emphasizes school readiness by incorporating a research-based curriculum and implementing the mentoring-coaching component. Information and activities are provided to parents throughout the year to smooth their transition into kindergarten. It includse services for the entire family through Parent and Family engagement activities such as monthly parent meetings which include Grandparent and Fatherhood programs. It also assists families with medical and dental needs, including vision, hearing, and developmental screenings and provide special education services for the children with special needs.

Head Start/Early Head Start serves children with special needs including but not limited to children with development, vision and hearing impairment, speech, and orthopedic impairment. Children birth to age 3 receiving Early Intervention Services through Part 3 (Baby Net) automatically qualify.

Head Start/Early Head Start participates in the USDA Child Care Food Program and breakfast, lunch and snacks are served to Head Start children, and formula, breakfast, lunch and snacks are served to the Early Head Start children at no cost to the families. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

The following items are required in order to apply to enroll a child in Head Start or Early Head Start:

• Legal birth certificate/documented proof of age

• Certificate of immunization

• Up to date physical

• Proof of income for the 2017 calendar year.

Families must meet the Federal income guidelines in order to qualify. Children with special needs qualify regardless of family income.”

The Head Start/Early Head Start center in Union County is located at the Jonesville Center, 514 Alman Street, Jonesville.

For more information and/or to make an appointment call 864-674-6014.

YMCA Summer Day Camp

Registration is now under way for the Union County YMCA Summer Day Camp which will be be held Monday, June 4 and run through Friday, Aug. 17. The camp, which is for children ages 5-12, will be held Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Children enrolled in the program will enjoy a variety of athletic, educational, and character development activities including swimming in the YMCA swimming pool, a weekly field trip, and STEM activities at the Union County Carnegie Library. A certified teacher will be on the staff to work with the children a couple of hours a week to help them maintain the academic level they achieved in school. The Summer Day Camp will also be participating the Summer Reading Program provided through the Carnegie Library.

Parents wanting to register their children for Summer Day Camp may do so at the Union County YMCA. The camp costs $80 per week for YMCA members and $90 per week for non-YMCA members. There is also a one-time registration fee of $30. When children are registered the fees paid will pay for their camp t-shirt, lunches and two snacks that will be served each day of the camp, and for the weekly field trips.

Those interested in having their children take part in the camp to get them registered as soon as possible as there are only 50 slots available.

May At The UCAC

These are the events and activities which are taking place in May at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union.

Mommy & Me Tea — Mark your calendars for the 3rd Annual Mommy & Me Tea! This year we will be creating mosaic stepping stones! We are excited to announce that Kirby’s Cake Shoppe will cater our event! Sign up early, space is limited!

Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 2 p.m.

$25 for members/ $30 nonmembers for Mother & Daughter.

$10 for each additional guest.

Will Barnes Abstract Photography Exhibit — Mr. Barnes was born in Autsria and spent most of his childhood in Europe. After college Will worked as a commercial photographer until realizing his passion in photography was Fine Arts. His photography has been shown in over a hundred exhibitions both locally and nationally. They have received numerous awards and are in many pucblic and commercial collections. His newest exhibition is based on colorful abstract visions. I invite you to visit his exhibit and study the detail that is in each photograph.

Opening day for the exhibit will be Monday, May 7. The exhibit will run through mid-June.

Painting With Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

Writers Group — Local Writers will meet Tuesday, May 8, at 6 p.m. Share your work with other talented authors and unleash your writing ability!

Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Saturday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

Toddler Time — Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, May 25 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m.

$5 members/ $10 non members

2018 Relay For Life

This the schedule for 2018 Union County Relay For Life:

• Sunday, May 6 — Purple Sunday

• Friday, May 11 — Relay For Life — Union County Fairgrounds — 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Union County Relay Contact: Beth Lancaster at 864-426-3438 and/or ucrelay4life@gmail.com.

Neighborhood Leadership Coalition

The Neighborhood Leadership Coalition will host the following events on the following dates:

• Saturday, May 19, noon, County-wide Noon Day Prayer, Stadium, 1000 Kirby Street, Union.

• Thursday, June 7-Friday, June 8, 12:00 Noon-8 p.m., Youth Summit, Fairgrounds, 106 Fair Lane, Union.

Mission: “To build a strong coalition that will bring growth and change so leaders and citizens can mature and be responsible and accountable.

For more information, visit our website www.neighborhoodleadershipcoalition.info, email jeromebrown181@gmail.com, or call/text 864-427-5222.

Rev. Jerome Brown, CEO

Ann Stevens-Brown, Administrative Director

Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates.

• May 21, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Retiree Banquet)

• June 11, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 25, 2018- Union County Career and Technology Center

(Meet if Budget has not been approved)

• July 23, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 27, 2018 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 24, 2018 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 22, 2018 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 26, 2018 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 10, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All board meetings are held at 6 p.m. and additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• May 8, 2018 at Lockhart Power Company

• June 19, 2018 (Primary on June 12.)

• July 10, 2018

• August 14, 2018

• September 11, 2018 at Carlisle Town Hall

• October 9, 2018

• November 13, 2018 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 11, 2018

