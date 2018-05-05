New head football coach named

Photo courtesy of the Union County School District Brian Thompson, Defensive Coordinator at River Bluff High School, has been appointed the new Head Football Coach for Union County High School. Photo courtesy of the Union County School District Brian Thompson, Defensive Coordinator at River Bluff High School, has been appointed the new Head Football Coach for Union County High School.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School Football Team now has a new Head Coach.

The Union County Board of School Trustees voted 8-1 Tuesday evening with Trustee Jane Wilkes dissenting to appoint Brian Thompson, Defensive Coordinator at River Bluff High School, the new Head Football Coach at UCHS.

Thompson’s appointment was announced during a Wednesday morning press conference by Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach, Jr.

“The mission of Union County Schools is ‘Students First!’” Roach said. “As we looked for a head football coach that was always in the back of my mind. As I talked with Coach Brian Thompson and read his philosophies about coaching and life, it became very evident that this was also a big part of who he is.

”Coach Thompson shared with me that he believes it is his responsibility to ‘help provide youth an opportunity to develop as individuals and provide a foundation that allows them to progress to the next stage, whether it is furthering academic pursuits, college athletics, or a career,” he said. “Ultimately, that is our goal and challenge as educators, to prepare our students for life after graduation day.”

Roach said that “we are excited to have Coach Thompson, his wife Rebecca, and their three kids Kayla, Natalie, and Hayden. With that I introduce to you our head football coach — Brian Thompson.”

Thompson succeeds Bradley Adams who left the district to become head football coach at Woodruff High School.

Brian Thompson to coach Yellow Jackets