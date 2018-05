UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School Lady Jackets Varsity Softball Team will play Lancaster in the 1st Round of the 4A Upstate this evening (Friday) at the Timken Sports Complex.

Game time will be 6:30 p.m.

The gate price will be $5 and only South Carolina High School League Coaching Passes will be accepted.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_UCHS-YJ.jpg