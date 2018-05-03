History Alive Festival — COURAGE

GREENVILLE — Greenville Chautauqua celebrates its 20th Anniversary History Alive Festival. Get ready to discover that we are stronger than we think — that courage can be learned — and that we can get braver. These are times that try men’s souls. And turbulent times forge muscles of grit. Five historic leaders, who in times of great adversity learned to become courageous, are coming to the Chautauqua History Alive Festival. And they want to talk with us. And all the shows are FREE! (Nominal charge for shows in Asheville, NC)

Who was this crafty and elusive Francis Marion, that “out-foxed’ the British and who, in a virtual sea of enemies, just kept fighting until the Revolution was won?

If you were a fugitive slave would you return south to South Carolina to serve in the Union Army, without pay, to spy and recruit slaves? Join Harriet Tubman on the Combahee River Raid and find out.

What drove a shy Clara Barton onto the Civil War battlefield under-fire, to establish the American Red Cross, and to defy the South Carolina state authorities to save the Sea Islands after the 1893 Sea Island hurricane?

Why did Alice Paul, a nice young Quaker woman with PhD, end up in a city jail being force-fed and then confined to a psychiatric ward? As the psychiatrist who examined her said: “Courage in women is often mistaken for Insanity.”

How did Winston Churchill rise above the personal tragedies and frustrations of his own life to rally the people of his beloved English-speaking world, when defeat seemed inescapable, to deny the oppression of Totalitarianism?

There will be great story-telling, lots to laugh about, and many deep secrets revealed.

What: A ten-day — two-weekend festival of non-stop live history and fun for the whole family.

Five different shows performed by nationally acclaimed historical interpreters and other events.

How: Nationally acclaimed historical interpreters dressed in costume will bring each character to life and to speak in the character’s own words. The audience will then question the character, delving more deeply into the issues that have been raised. The replies will be historically authentic, based on research using letters, diaries, journals, and published writings. Finally, the interpreter will step out of character and answer audience questions from a critical, modern perspective.

Who: A cast of nationally acclaimed historical interpreters. There are simply no better interpreters of these powerful and fascinating historic figures. (Performer Bios below)

• Francis Marion (Ken Johnston, GA)

• Harriet Tubman (Becky Stone, Fairview, NC)

• Clara Barton (Leslie Goddard, Chicago, IL)

• Alice Paul (Leslie Goddard, Chicago, IL)

• Winston Churchill (Larry Bounds, Greer, SC)

Where & When:

• Greenville, SC — Falls Park, Greenville Technical College, Centre Stage, Phillis Wheatley Center, The Kroc Center, Upcountry History Museum, and Greenville Downtown Airport

• Pelzer, SC — Pelzer Auditorium

• Fountain Inn, SC — Younts Center for Performing & Visual Arts

• Travelers Rest, SC – Trailblazer Park Amphitheater

• Spartanburg, SC – Headquarters Library, Barrett Room

• Asheville, NC – A-B Tech Community College, Ferguson Auditorium

Greater Greenville, SC (June 15-24, 2018) — 10 straight days — All Free

Evening Shows outdoors

7:30 p.m. — Falls Park — bring lawn seating. Rain Site: Greenville Tech Tent (Tuesday, June 20)

7:30 p.m. — Greenville Tech weekends under the Big Chautauqua Tent — Chairs provided or bring lawn seating (Friday, June 15; Saturday, June 16; Sunday, June 17; Fridayn June 22; Saturday, June 23; Sunday, June 24)

8 p.m. — Travelers Rest, Trailblazer Park Amphitheater — bring lawn seating. Rain Site: Farmer’s Market (Wed, June 20)

Special Event (Saturday, June 16) — Winston Churchill

10 a.m. — Runway Café at Greenville Downtown Airport

Daytime Shows indoors — Monday thru Friday at 11:30 a.m. — Saturday & Sunday at 2 p.m.

11:30 a.m. — (Monday, June 18 — Phillis Wheatley Center) * (Tuesday, June 19 — Younts Center)

(Wednesday, June 20/Thursday, June 21 — The Kroc Center) * (Friday, June 22 — Centre Stage)

2 p.m. — (Saturday, June 16; Sunday, June 17, and Sunday, Jun 24 — Greenville Tech, TRC Bldg 102 Auditorium)

(Saturday, June 23/Pelzer Auditorium, Pelzer)

Morning Discussions and Coffee with Performers (Wednesday, June 20 — Thursday, June 21 — Friday, June 22 — Saturday, June 23)

9 a.m. — Upcountry History Museum

Spartanburg, SC (June 18, 19, 20, 21) at 7 p.m., Headquarters Library, Barrett Room — Free

Asheville, NC (June 18, 19, 20, 21) at 7 p.m., A-B Tech Community College, Ferguson Auditorium — ($5 admission — pay at door)

Sign-Interpreted Shows: Two sign interpreters signing throughout the entire show.

Saturday, June 18 at 2 p.m. — Harriet Tubman, Greenville Tech, TRC Building 102 Auditorium

Sunday, June 19 at 2 p.m. — Alice Paul, Greenville Tech, TRC Building 102 Auditorium

Friday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. — Francis Marion, Under the Tent at Greenville Tech

Saturday, Jun 23 at 2 p.m. — Winston Churchill, Pelzer Auditorium, Pelzer

Sunday, June 24 at 2 p.m. — Clara Barton at Greenville Tech, TRC Building 102 Auditorium

Youth Community Outreach programs: During the 2018 History Alive “COURAGE” Festival, Chautauqua will also produce a special version of the Harriet Tubman show by Becky Stone for youth community outreach.

Monday, June 18 at 9 a.m. — Phillis Wheatley Community Center

Tuesday, June 19 at 10 a.m. — Kroc Center/ Boys and Girls Club & other community groups

Friday, June 22 at 1 p.m. — Long Branch Baptist Church youth & other community groups

Saturday, Jun 23 at 1 p.m. — Greenville County Juvenile Detention Center

Greenville Chautauqua

More than history. More than a performance. More than a story. We are Chautauqua, a nonprofit, experiential oral tradition that brings history to life through interactive theater and compelling discussion that stimulates critical thinking. We believe stories should be told and histories deserve to be heard.

We’re committed to bringing great communities together to celebrate culture, conversation, and critical thought. We celebrate the diversity of our culture through a variety of voices from the past because history belongs to all of us. As a non-profit dedicated to bringing history to life, our events are and always will be free, fun, and family-friendly.

Chautauqua “Courage” Festival Schedule June 15-24

First Weekend

Friday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. — Winston Churchill, Greenville Technical College (Faris Rd) Tent

Saturday, June 16 at 10 a.m. — Winston Churchill event, Runway Café, Greenville Downtown Airport

Saturday, June 16 at 2 p.m. — Harriet Tubman, Greenville Technical College, Bldg 102 TRC Auditorium

Saturday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. — Clara Barton, Greenville Technical College (Faris Rd) Tent

Sunday, June 17 at 2 p.m. — Alice Paul, Greenville Technical College, Bldg 102 TRC Auditorium

Sunday, June 17 at 7:30 p. m. — Francis Marion, Greenville Technical College (Faris Rd) Tent

Weekdays

Monday, June 18 at 11:30 a.m. — Harriet Tubman, Phillis Wheatley Center, Greenville

Monday, June 18 at 7 p.m. — Francis Marion, Headquarters Library, Spartanburg

Monday, June 18 at 7 p.m. — Winston Churchill, A-B Technical College, Asheville ($5)

Tuesday, June 19 at 11:30 a.m. — Francis Marion, Younts Center, Fountain Inn

Tuesday, June 19 at 7 p.m. — Alice Paul, Headquarters Library, Spartanburg

Tuesday, June 19 at 7 p.m. — Harriet Tubman, A-B Technical College, Asheville ($5)

Tuesday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m. — Winston Churchill, Falls Park, Greenville, bring seating

Wednesday, June 20 at 9 a.m. — Discussion Winston Churchill, Upcountry History Museum, Greenville

Wednesday, June 20 at 11:30 a.m. — Harriet Tubman, The Kroc Center, Greenville

Wednesday, June 20 at 7 p.m. — Winston Churchill, Headquarters Library, Spartanburg

Wednesday, June 20 at 7 p.m. — Alice Paul, A-B Technical College, Asheville ($5)

Wednesday, June 20 at 8 p.m. — Frances Marion, Trailblazer Park, Travelers Rest

Thursday, June 21 at 9 a.m. — Discussion Paul/Barton, Upcountry History Museum, Greenville

Thursday, June 21 at 11:30 a.m. — Winston Churchill, The Kroc Center, Greenville

Thursday, June 21 at 7 p.m. — Harriet Tubman, Headquarters Library, Spartanburg

Thursday, June 21 at 7 p.m. — Francis Marion, A-B Technical, Asheville ($5)

Second Weekend

Friday, June 22 at 9 a.m. — Discussion Harriet Tubman, Upcountry History Museum, Greenville

Friday, June 22 at 11:30 a.m. — Clara Barton, Centre Stage, Greenville

Friday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. — Francis Marion, Greenville Technical College (Faris Rd) Tent

Saturday, June 23 at 9 a.m. — Discussion Francis Marion, Upcountry History Museum, Greenville

Saturday, June 23 at 2 p.m. — Winston Churchill, Pelzer Auditorium, Pelzer

Saturday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. — Alice Paul, Greenville Technical College (Faris Rd) Tent

Sunday, June 24 at 2 p.m. — Clara Barton, Greenville Technical College, Bldg 102 TRC Auditorium

Sunday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m. — Harriet Tubman, Greenville Technical College (Faris Rd) Tent

Chautauqua History Alive 2018 Festival Historical Interpreters

Ken Johnston (Francis Marion) — Gainesville, GA

Ken Johnston is Curator of Education at Northeast Georgia History Center. He started performing as an historical interpreter as a teenager and graduated from LaGrange College, receiving the Ingrid Bergman Scholarship and the Irene Arnett Drama Award. He has done Museum Theatre and Historic Character Interpretation for Colonial Williamsburg, Mount Vernon, the Smithsonian’s National Archives, National Portrait Gallery and National Museum of American History, English Heritage-UK, and Atlanta History Center.

Ken Johnston, a member of the Screen Actors Guild, has appeared on National Geographic Channel, History Channel, Food Network, PBS, and Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. He has performed Shakespeare, jousted, and toured with a rock band in North America/Europe. History-now.org

Becky Stone (Harriet Tubman) — Fairview, NC

Becky moved to Western North Carolina from Philadephia, PA 40 years ago and discovered storytelling. Already a trained actor, Becky found storytelling to be a delightful change. She has performed as a teller, an actor, singer, and dancer for 45 years while raising four children, teaching, directing, and co-publishing a small garden quarterly, GreenPrints, with her editor husband. Becky began her Chautauqua career in 2002 as Pauli Murray. Since then, she has done Harriet Tubman and Rosa Parks in Greenville, Colorado, and many schools, museums, and libraries in North Carolina.

Although Harriet Tubman was a powerful woman ensconced in a 5′ foot body, Becky she needs every inch of her 6′ foot body to portray this larger than life — courageous hero. Becky holds a BA from Vassar College in drama and a MA in Education from Villanova University and for 20 years has been is a regular story-teller at the Biltmore Estate.

Leslie Goddard, Ph.D. (Alice Paul and Clara Barton) — Chicago, IL

Leslie Goddard is an award-winning actress and scholar who has been presenting history lectures and portraying famous women in history for more than ten years. Each year, she presents more than 250 programs, appearing at public libraries, museums and historic homes, professional associations, colleges and universities, and corporations.

A resident of the Chicago area, she holds both a master’s degree in theater and a doctorate in American studies and women’s history. A former museum director, she is the author of two books on Chicago history and currently works full-time as a public speaker, living-history presenter, and author. www.lesliegoddard.info

Larry Bounds (Winston Churchill) — Greer, SC

With over thirty years as a professional educator and even more as a professional magician, Larry Bounds brings his skills together from the classroom and the stage to recreate historical characters for the Chautauqua audience. His earned a BA in Theatre and a Masters in Education from The Univ. of Tennessee, and has performed in Chautauqua programs since 2002 as Einstein, Walter Cronkite, Houdini, Disney, Wernher von Braun, Ambrose Bierce, Wade Hampton III and Davey Crockett.

He is a teacher of Advanced Placement and Honors English for Greenville County Schools at Wade Hampton High. In addition to teaching, Larry has performed since the 1970s as a professional magician appearing for eight years with Ripley’s Believe It or Not! and three years in a Kentucky theme park. He also managed magic shops in Atlanta and has taught courses in magic for two universities. larrycrystal.com

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_CourageWordsjpeg_preview.jpeg

Greenville Chautauqua event June 15-24