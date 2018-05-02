Charles Warner | The Union Times Who are you perfect enough to judge? Who is perfect enough to judge you? Those are good questions because they cut to the chase about the central issue of judging others: nobody is perfect. Nobody, that is, but God. We all make judgments every day about one another, that’s just human nature. Sometimes, we are more than wise to do so, because assessing a situation, even assessing others, can lead us to make the right choice and avoid much heartache. End in the end, however, we are more often than not poor judges of one another, especially in matters eternal, because we do not have perfect insight into the lives of those we are judging anymore than they have perfect insight into us. Only God has that perfect insight and, equally important, being perfect Himself, is able to judge without prejudice the lives of those who will one day stand before Him. So, when you judge others, and you will, always flavor your verdicts with mercy because one day you will hope that the supreme judge of all things will flavor His verdict on you with mercy.

Read 1 Corinthians 12:21-25

The parts that we think are less honorable we treat with special honor.

— 1 Corinthians 12:23 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, forgive us for not recognizing and appreciating the incredible people you have placed in our midst. Help us to show our gratitude. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Today I will thank the faithful and follow their example.

