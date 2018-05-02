Praying more than ever before

Image courtesy of the National Day of Prayer Task Force This Thursday, May 3, will be the National Day of Prayer which was created in 1952 and, since 1988, has been held on the first Thursday of each May. The theme of this year’s Day of Prayer will be “Pray for America — UNITY” and is based on Ephesians 4:3 and is designed to encourage Americans to mobilize unified prayer for the nation. In Union County, the 2018 National Day of Prayer will be observed at noon at the USC Union Gazebo. Image courtesy of the National Day of Prayer Task Force This Thursday, May 3, will be the National Day of Prayer which was created in 1952 and, since 1988, has been held on the first Thursday of each May. The theme of this year’s Day of Prayer will be “Pray for America — UNITY” and is based on Ephesians 4:3 and is designed to encourage Americans to mobilize unified prayer for the nation. In Union County, the 2018 National Day of Prayer will be observed at noon at the USC Union Gazebo.

UNION — The people of Union County will have the opportunity to stand together with millions of other Americans in prayer this Thursday during the National Day of Prayer.

In a statement released late last week by the National Day of Prayer Task Force, Task Force President Dr. Ronnie Floyd discussed the origins of the National Day of Prayer, the importance and power of prayer, and the hopes of what coming together in prayer can do for America.

The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. In 1988, the law was unanimously amended by both the House and the Senate and signed into law by President Ronald Reagan on Thursday, May 5, 1988, designating the first Thursday of May as a day of national prayer. Every president since 1952 has signed a National Day of Prayer proclamation.

Prayer brings people together. Prayer builds bridges between opposing persons and even political parties. Prayer reminds us that we are created in God’s image and He desires for us to represent Him everywhere we go. Prayer brings UNITY. In 2018, our theme will be Pray for America — UNITY, based upon Ephesians 4:3 which challenges us to mobilize unified public prayer for America, “Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.”

Our hope is that individuals, churches, and spiritual leaders in America, will humble ourselves and unify in prevailing prayer for the next great move of God in America. We can come together in clear agreement that this is our greatest need. We can become a visible union, standing together in prayer. We can pray more than ever before, and practice extraordinary prayer for the next great move of God in America that will catapult the message of the gospel nationally and internationally.

Dr. Floyd added that “there is no great movement of God that has ever occurred that does not begin with the extraordinary prayer of God’s people.”

Union County

In Union County the National Day of Prayer will be observed at noon at the USC Union Gazebo.

The public is invited to “please come and join fellow citizens of Union County as we pray for our country. Please come and join us as we participate in this national prayer meeting. All are welcome. If you can’t get to the gazebo, please take some time for special prayer during the day.

2108 National Prayer For America

The press release issued by the National Day of Prayer Task Force also includes the following National Prayer For America offered by Dr. Floyd.

Our Dear Heavenly Father, while we come to You in complete humility, we also come to You with boldness in the authoritative name of Your One and Only Son, Jesus Christ, who is the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world. In Jesus’ name, fill us now with Your Holy Spirit and lead us as we pray in Jesus’ name for America.

Oh God, we are burdened for our nation today. We turn from the sins that we have committed against your Word and your Name. We turn away from our contentious words and ways toward one another that has led us to division and polarization. We turn away from our disrespect and lack of dignity toward each other, and we turn away from our continual devaluation of all human life from the womb until death in this world. We also turn away from and refuse to participate in skepticism, criticism, and cynicism in our nation. We turn away from anything that divides us, and we run toward the gospel of Jesus Christ that is the only thing that has the power to unite us together.

Lord, in this critical hour in our nation, we pray for unity in America. Only You can bring unity, harmony, and oneness in America. As your Word calls us in Ephesians 4:3, “Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace”, we ask You to empower us to make every effort to live in unity, to call for unity, and to forward unity in America continually.

We pray for the churches in America to unify in Jesus Christ and to pray as one unified spiritual family for America. May Your Church pray for America passionately, perpetually, privately, and publicly.

We pray for God’s power to unify families, workplaces, communities, and cities in America. By Your Spirit, lead us to forgiveness, reconciliation, healing, and unity.

We pray for people of all ethnicities and races in America to come together as one, living in peace and unity together. Oh Lord, because each of us is created in Your image, please give us the courage to stand against all racial and ethnic division, denouncing it as evil and sinful, while simultaneously coming together in unity with all persons knowing this is God’s will for us.

We pray in unity for the security of our nation. We ask You to preserve the United States of America from the forces of evil that are threatening our lives and our future. God, please guard all persons in public and private settings from anyone or anything that desires to harm us or take our lives. Our future is in Your hands.

We agree clearly, unite visibly, and pray extraordinarily for the next Great Spiritual Awakening in America. Oh Lord, wake up Your church spiritually and convict Your people to agree clearly, unite visibly, and pray extraordinarily until the next Great Spiritual Awakening occurs in our generation.

Oh God, we stand together upon Your words in Psalm 133:1, “How good and pleasant it is when brothers live together in harmony.” Through Jesus’ name and by the Holy Spirit’s power, we pray for all Americans to unify and to live together in unity.

In the mighty and majestic name of Jesus Christ who is the Only Savior and the Only Hope in this world, we pray. Amen.

Image courtesy of the National Day of Prayer Task Force This Thursday, May 3, will be the National Day of Prayer which was created in 1952 and, since 1988, has been held on the first Thursday of each May. The theme of this year’s Day of Prayer will be “Pray for America — UNITY” and is based on Ephesians 4:3 and is designed to encourage Americans to mobilize unified prayer for the nation. In Union County, the 2018 National Day of Prayer will be observed at noon at the USC Union Gazebo. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_National-Day-Of-Prayer.jpg Image courtesy of the National Day of Prayer Task Force This Thursday, May 3, will be the National Day of Prayer which was created in 1952 and, since 1988, has been held on the first Thursday of each May. The theme of this year’s Day of Prayer will be “Pray for America — UNITY” and is based on Ephesians 4:3 and is designed to encourage Americans to mobilize unified prayer for the nation. In Union County, the 2018 National Day of Prayer will be observed at noon at the USC Union Gazebo.

National Day of Prayer this Thursday