NSDAR holds April meeting

UNION — The Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Tuesday, April 4 at 3:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.

The meeting was called to order by Regent, Mrs. Kathleen Read, who also gave a devotional. The group recited the Pledge Allegiance to the Flag of the United States, the American’s Creed, and the Salute to the Flag of South Carolina.

Mrs. Read introduced our guest speaker, Mr. William Earle Sprouse, a well known resident of Union who presented an informative and education talk about the Cross Keys House. In 1810, a Mr. Barrum Bobo bought the land, 877.5 acres and between 1812-1814 he had the Cross Keys House built. For many years the plantation was used to grow cotton and corn. The Cross Keys House has been used as a stagecoach stop, an inn, a tavern and for other purposes. Mr. Sprouse gave many facts about the owners of the house from 1814 until the present. He told of some of the people who visited the house, well known people who have spent time there and names of many others who played some part in the Cross Keys House history. Mr. Sprouse mentioned many family names who may be relatives of people who still live in Union County. We learned many facts about the house we did not know and thoroughly enjoyed hearing all the interesting facts presented to us by Mr. Sprouse.

Four real weddings have taken place there and for 11 years Open Houses and enactments have been held at the Cross Keys House. On Saturday, April 28, and Sunday, April 29, the Union County Museum and the Union County Historical Association had an Open House at the mansion with reenactments. If you like history and would like to attend some of their next events, please call the Union County Museum at 429-5081 for more information.

The May meeting of the Fair Forest Chapter NSDAR will be held May 1, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.

