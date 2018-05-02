Lady Jackets to take on Airport

Photo by Michele Sumner Lee The Union County High School Lady Jackets Softball Team defeated Airport 9-0 this past Saturday in Game 2 of the playoffs. The Lady Jackets will face Airport again today (Wednesday) at 5:30 p.m. in Game 3 which will be held at the Timken Sports Complex. Photo by Michele Sumner Lee The Union County High School Lady Jackets Softball Team defeated Airport 9-0 this past Saturday in Game 2 of the playoffs. The Lady Jackets will face Airport again today (Wednesday) at 5:30 p.m. in Game 3 which will be held at the Timken Sports Complex.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School Lady Jackets Softball Team defeated Airport this past Saturday and will take them on again this (Wednesday) afternoon.

On Saturday, the Lady Jackets defeated Airport 9-2 in Game 2 of the playoffs.

Lady Jacket Bailey Betenbaugh was the winning pitcher with 15 strikeouts and only one hit over the course of seven innings.

Betenbaugh and Lady Jacket Rebecca Lee scored two home runs.

Lady Jacket Katelyn Petty had two doubles while Lady Jacket Jazmyne Boyd had one.

Betenbaugh had five RBIs while Petty had two and Lee one.

Boyd, Betenbaugh, and Lady Jacket Abbie Valentine each had three hits while Petty and Lady Jacket Kristin Kicidis and Lady Jacket Rye Ray each had two and Lee one.

With their victory in Saturday’s game, the Lady Jackets advanced to Game 3 of the playoffs which will be held this afternoon at 5:30 p.m. at the Timken Sports Compex. The Lady Jackets will once again take on Airport, no doubt aiming at winning a victory as big if not bigger than Saturday’s.

Photo by Michele Sumner Lee The Union County High School Lady Jackets Softball Team defeated Airport 9-0 this past Saturday in Game 2 of the playoffs. The Lady Jackets will face Airport again today (Wednesday) at 5:30 p.m. in Game 3 which will be held at the Timken Sports Complex. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_UCHS-Girls-Softball-Team.jpg Photo by Michele Sumner Lee The Union County High School Lady Jackets Softball Team defeated Airport 9-0 this past Saturday in Game 2 of the playoffs. The Lady Jackets will face Airport again today (Wednesday) at 5:30 p.m. in Game 3 which will be held at the Timken Sports Complex.

After 9-0 victory in Game 2 of playoffs