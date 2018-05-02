Crocker to play in golf tournament

Photo by Carey Crocker Keenan The Union County High School Varsity Boys Golf Team played in the Region 2 4A Tournament at Links O’Tryon this past Monday. Pictured here with Coach Matt Pittman (foreground) are Yellow Jackets Garrett Alexander, Lucas Austin, Riley Pittman, Trenton Crocker, and Andrew Cooper. The team fell four strokes short of winning bringing their season to an end. As the lowest scoring member of the team in Monday’s tournament, however, Crocker won a spot as an individual player in the Upperstate Tournament which will be held next Monday at Southern Oaks in Easley. Photo by Carey Crocker Keenan The Union County High School Varsity Boys Golf Team played in the Region 2 4A Tournament at Links O’Tryon this past Monday. Pictured here with Coach Matt Pittman (foreground) are Yellow Jackets Garrett Alexander, Lucas Austin, Riley Pittman, Trenton Crocker, and Andrew Cooper. The team fell four strokes short of winning bringing their season to an end. As the lowest scoring member of the team in Monday’s tournament, however, Crocker won a spot as an individual player in the Upperstate Tournament which will be held next Monday at Southern Oaks in Easley. Photo by Carey Crocker Keenan Yellow Jacket Trenton Crocker prepares to swing at the ball during Monday’s Region 2 4A Tournament at Links O’Tryon. The Union County High School Varsity Boys Golf Team came up four strokes short of winning the tournament, bringing their season as a team to an end. Crocker, however, was the team’s lowest scorer and won himself a spot as an individual player in next Monday’s Upperstate Tournament which will be played at Southern Oaks in Easley. Photo by Carey Crocker Keenan Yellow Jacket Trenton Crocker prepares to swing at the ball during Monday’s Region 2 4A Tournament at Links O’Tryon. The Union County High School Varsity Boys Golf Team came up four strokes short of winning the tournament, bringing their season as a team to an end. Crocker, however, was the team’s lowest scorer and won himself a spot as an individual player in next Monday’s Upperstate Tournament which will be played at Southern Oaks in Easley.

UNION COUNTY — For the Union County High School Varsity Boys Golf Team the season ended this past Monday but for one member of the team it will continue as an individual competitor in an upcoming tournament.

The Yellow Jackets were one of five teams to compete in the Region 2 4A Tournament at Links O’Tryon Monday morning. The other teams in the tournament were Blue Ridge, Travelers Rest, Eastside, and Greer.

Blue Ridge won Monday’s tournament which saw the Yellow Jackets come up four strokes short. Monday’s loss means the season is over for the team.

It is not, however, over for one Yellow Jacket.

While the team itself will go no further this season, Yellow Jacket Trenton Crocker will be playing in Monday’s Upperstate Tournament at Southern Oaks in Easley.

Crocker gained himself a place in the tournament as an individual player by scoring an 82 in Monday’s competition, the lowest of any member of the team.

The other low scores for the UCHS team at this past Monday’s game were:

• Garrett Alexander — 83

• Riley Pittman — 90

• Lucas Austin — 95

Photo by Carey Crocker Keenan The Union County High School Varsity Boys Golf Team played in the Region 2 4A Tournament at Links O’Tryon this past Monday. Pictured here with Coach Matt Pittman (foreground) are Yellow Jackets Garrett Alexander, Lucas Austin, Riley Pittman, Trenton Crocker, and Andrew Cooper. The team fell four strokes short of winning bringing their season to an end. As the lowest scoring member of the team in Monday’s tournament, however, Crocker won a spot as an individual player in the Upperstate Tournament which will be held next Monday at Southern Oaks in Easley. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_UCHS-Golf-Team-3.jpg Photo by Carey Crocker Keenan The Union County High School Varsity Boys Golf Team played in the Region 2 4A Tournament at Links O’Tryon this past Monday. Pictured here with Coach Matt Pittman (foreground) are Yellow Jackets Garrett Alexander, Lucas Austin, Riley Pittman, Trenton Crocker, and Andrew Cooper. The team fell four strokes short of winning bringing their season to an end. As the lowest scoring member of the team in Monday’s tournament, however, Crocker won a spot as an individual player in the Upperstate Tournament which will be held next Monday at Southern Oaks in Easley. Photo by Carey Crocker Keenan Yellow Jacket Trenton Crocker prepares to swing at the ball during Monday’s Region 2 4A Tournament at Links O’Tryon. The Union County High School Varsity Boys Golf Team came up four strokes short of winning the tournament, bringing their season as a team to an end. Crocker, however, was the team’s lowest scorer and won himself a spot as an individual player in next Monday’s Upperstate Tournament which will be played at Southern Oaks in Easley. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Trenton-Crocker-3.jpg Photo by Carey Crocker Keenan Yellow Jacket Trenton Crocker prepares to swing at the ball during Monday’s Region 2 4A Tournament at Links O’Tryon. The Union County High School Varsity Boys Golf Team came up four strokes short of winning the tournament, bringing their season as a team to an end. Crocker, however, was the team’s lowest scorer and won himself a spot as an individual player in next Monday’s Upperstate Tournament which will be played at Southern Oaks in Easley.

UCHS falls four strokes short of Upperstate