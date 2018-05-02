Image courtesy of Trevor Booker Basketball Camps 2017 Union High School Hall of Fame inductee Trevor Booker will bring his annual basketball camp back to Union at the beginning of June. The 2018 Trevor Booker Basketball Camp will be held June 1-2 at Union County High School from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. each day. The camp is open to boys and girls ages 6 and up. It costs $50 and includes lunch each day. Image courtesy of Trevor Booker Basketball Camps 2017 Union High School Hall of Fame inductee Trevor Booker will bring his annual basketball camp back to Union at the beginning of June. The 2018 Trevor Booker Basketball Camp will be held June 1-2 at Union County High School from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. each day. The camp is open to boys and girls ages 6 and up. It costs $50 and includes lunch each day.

UNION — The annual basketball camp sponsored by a Union County High School Hall of Fame inductee returns to Union County at the beginning of June.

The 2018 Trevor Booker Basketball Camp will be held June 1-2 at Union County High School from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. each day.

The two-day camp, which costs $50, is for boys and girls ages 6 and up. Lunch will be provided to the participants each day of the camp.

The camp will feature special NBA guests Myles Turner, Jawun Eavns, and more.

The families of children interested in participating in the camp may register them online at www.trevorbookerhoops.com.

For business or sponsorship inquiqiries contact chrisbrownpr@gmail.com or 864-612-8950.

Trevor Booker

A three year starter for the Yellow Jacket basketball team, Trevor Booker left Union High School in 2006 as the all-time leader in rebounds (1,138) and blocked shots (341). He finished his prep career with 1,326 points.

As a senior, Booker was named the 2006 SC Gatorade Player of the Year. Trevor was also the Spartanburg Herald Journal Player of the Year, Region Player of the Year, and the SC Coaches Association 3A Player of the Year. He was named all-state and nominated for the McDonald’s All-American game, the only SC player so honored that year. Booker closed out his high school career by playing in the SC/NC all-star game.

After high school, Booker signed to play with Clemson. He was an all-ACC selection as a junior and senior. He led the Tigers to three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances and finished his career as the only player in ACC history with 1,500 points, 1,000 rebounds, 200 blocks, 200 assists, and 100 steals.

Booker signed with the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves in 2010 and was traded to Washington Wizards for whom he played from 2010-2014. From 2014-2016 Booker played for the Utah Jazz during which, on April 11, 2015, he scored a career-high 36 points in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers. From 2016-2017, Booker played for the Brooklyn Nets during which, on December 14, 2016, he grabbed a season-high 18 rebounds in a 107–97 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, and, on April 1, 2017, he scored a season-high 23 points in a 121–111 win over the Orlando Magic. He next played for the Philadelphia 76ers from 2017-2010 and currently plays for the Indiana Pacers.

In 2017, Booker was inducted into the Union County High School Hall of Fame.

Mauldin

A second basketball camp, this one for five days at a cost of $150, will be held June 11-15 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. each day at the Mauldin Recreation Center.

