Thank you for supporting the library

Dear Union County Residents,

During the past several weeks, the library has been working on budget requests to both the county and the City of Union. We are deeply thankful for the tremendous support we have received during this process, including the more than 25 community leaders and members, who attended our county and city budget presentations. These attendees included mayors, school board and school district members, church leaders, county organizations, and non-profit directors, and many others. They represent many of the partners that the library has had the pleasure of serving Union County with, like First Steps, SC Works, and Council on Aging.

We were astounded by the outpouring of support from Lockhart, who collected hundreds of signatures in support of the library’s satellite location in less than a week. Our request to county is to receive enough funding to maintain these services throughout the county, including our satellite locations in Jonesville, Carlisle, and Lockhart, once the Carnegie reopens, since we have not been able to adequately serve the entire county since having to take the bookmobile off the road due to not having enough funding.

We really appreciate everything this community has done for us, and we truly appreciate your continued support. Please tell your family, friends, and neighbors how much we are thankful to them. Thank you again to everyone who came out to support our budget request. We are honored to serve this community and hope to do even more in the future. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!!

Sincerely,

William Rochester

Library Board Chair