UCAC recognizes young artists

UNION COUNTY — Some very talented school children were recognized for their artistic achievements Thursday evening during the Union County Art Council’s annual Elementary School Art Show Reception and Awards Ceremony.

The show, which runs through May 1, features a total of 60 works by kindergarten through fifth grade students from Buffalo Elementary School, Foster Park Elementary School, Jonesville Elementary School, Lockhart Elementary School, Monarch Elementary School, and Union Christian Day School. The students worked in a variety of mediums including acrylic, watercolor, collage, mixed media, colored pencil, crayons, and ink.

As part of the show, a Reception and Awards Ceremony is held at the UCAC Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union where the students’ works are on display. While on display, the students’ work are judged and the results announced during the Awards Ceremony portion of the evening.

UCAC Director Amber Ivey said the following students from the following schools won in the following categories:

Gianna Fowler —Foster Park Elementary School — Honorable Mention Kindergarten-1st Grade

Khloe Bishop —Lockhart Elementary School — 3rd Place Kindergarten-1st Grade

Sophiya Smith — Monarch Elementary School — 2nd Place Kindergarten-1st Grade

Bella Clark — Foster Park Elementary School — 1st Place Kindergarten-1st Grade

Ty’Tionna Adamo — Foster Park Elementary School — Honorable Mention 2nd-3rd Grade

C. Vaughn — Jonesville Elementary School — 3rd Place 2nd-3rd Grade

Zacaruya Chamerlain — Monarch Elementary School — 2nd Place 2nd-3rd Grade

A’Neisa Brown — Buffalo Elementary School — 1st Place 2nd-3rd Grade

Richie Ocampo — Monarch Elementary School — Honorable Mention 4th-5th Grade

Aderikka Means — Buffalo Elementary School — 3rd Place 4th-5th Grade

Trystan Garner — Lockhart Elementary School — 2nd Place 4th-5th Grade

Brittany Hamilton — Jonesville Elementary School — 1st Place 4th-5th Grade

Misty Collins — Foster Park Elementary School (Second Grade) — Best in Show

Ivey said that 195 people attended Thursday’s reception.

During Reception and Awards Ceremony

