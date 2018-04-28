Lions help clean-up Foster Park

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union Lions Club recently joined forces with Union County Code Enforcement officers to pick litter at Foster Park and the immediate surrounding area. It was another example of how members of the community can come together on a volunteer basis with local government officials to help clean-up Union County. It’s up to all of us, however, to keep Union County looking good by not littering and, if we see litter, picking it up and properly disposing of it. The Lions Club members taking part in the clean-up are (front row) Debbie Greene, Judy Caston, Kathleen Read, (second row) Barbara Holley, Mary Lou Gregory, Frances Adams, (back row) George Goings, Bob Holley, Sanders Read. With them are Union County Code Enforcement officers David Kitchens and Allyson Wentz. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union Lions Club recently joined forces with Union County Code Enforcement officers to pick litter at Foster Park and the immediate surrounding area. It was another example of how members of the community can come together on a volunteer basis with local government officials to help clean-up Union County. It’s up to all of us, however, to keep Union County looking good by not littering and, if we see litter, picking it up and properly disposing of it. The Lions Club members taking part in the clean-up are (front row) Debbie Greene, Judy Caston, Kathleen Read, (second row) Barbara Holley, Mary Lou Gregory, Frances Adams, (back row) George Goings, Bob Holley, Sanders Read. With them are Union County Code Enforcement officers David Kitchens and Allyson Wentz.

Sims Class Of 1968 To Meet

The Sims High School Class of 1968 will meet on Saturday, April 28.

Location: 1101 Union Boulevard.

Please plan on attending.

Business of importance.

Spring Tea For The Carnegie

The Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library will host their “Third Annual Spring Tea For the Carnegie” at Grace United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 28 from 1-3 p.m.

The event will include “Table Viewing” and “Silent Auction” from 11:50 a.m.-12:50 p.m. The tea itself will be held from 1-3 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and reservations are required by April 25. Ticket request forms are at Something Special, WBCU studio, and Friends on Main bookstore at 213 W. Main Street. To order tickets by phone or for information call/text Rebecca Rochester at 864-466-6981.

Reservations are required and must include payment in the form of cash or a check payable to Friends of the Library. Seating assignments are made in the order in which reservations are received. Tickets will be picked up at the tea.

Requests for tickets to sit together need to be mailed in the same envelope.

Sponsorships — Elite Patron, Best Friend, Special Friend — are also available and provide those who opt to become a sponsor with the following:

• Elite Patron Sponsor — $200

Preferential seating near the Master of Ceremonies, special recognition in program and from podium, named in all media releases, an engraved 4”X4” brick for the Carnegie “Walkway of Honor,” FOL annual membership, and four tea tickets.

• Best Friend Sponsor — $150

Preferential seating near the Master of Ceremonies, special recognition in program, named in all media releases, an engraved 4”X4” brick for the Carnegie “Walkway of Honor,” FOL annual membership, and three tea tickets.

• Special Friend Sponsor — $100

Special recognition in program, named in all media releases, an engraved 4”X4” brick for the Carnegie “Walkway of Honor” FOL annual membership, and one tea ticket.

Those who would like to be a sponsor, but will be unable to personally attend the tea, may donate their tickets.

Persons interested in participating in the tea are asked to please fill in the number of tickets they want in the form or check the box for their level of sponsorship and complete the brick form. They should then return the form and their payment to Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library, P.O. Box 1153, Union, SC 29379.

Persons who would like to may donate an item for the Silent Auction or contribute a door prize to the FOL. These must be delivered to Grace United Methodist Church by 9:30 a.m. April 28 or, for pick up, call Rebecca Rochester by April 25 at 864-466-6981.

10th Anniversary Celebration

Mitchell Chapel Christian Church will celebrate their pastor’s 10th Anniversary on Sunday, April 29 at 10 a.m.

Minister Jackie Peaks McLeave will be the speaker.

Pastors Tony and LaQuita Griffin.

National Blue Sunday Day Of Prayer

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and in honor of this Corinth Baptist Church will recognize National Blue Sunday Day of Prayer on Sunday, April 29 during morning worship service at 10 a.m.

Corinth Baptist Church is located at 302 North Herndon Street, Union.

The public is invited to attend.

Mrs. Angela Talley Robinson, Coordinator.

Rev. J. A. Calhoun, Pastor.

Youth Revival

The McBeth Baptist Church Youth Ministry cordially invites you to their one day Youth Revival, Sunday, April 29 at 2 p.m.

Our theme is: God’s Plan.

Min. Mark Eison of Foster Chapel Baptist Church will deliver the message.

The public is invited.

Renewal Meeting

The Union County First Steps Partnership Board will hold its annual renewal meeting on Monday, April 30, 2018, at 5:15 p.m. at the Union County Schools District Office Annex located at 120 Lakeside Drive in Union.

The public is invited to attend.

Anyone wishing to attend that requires special assistance due to a disability is encouraged to contact Laura Wade, Executive Director at 864-429-1748, ext. 722 prior to the start of the meeting.

Beekeepers Meeting And Tour

The Union County Beekeepers will meet on Tuesday, May 1 at the Jackson Farm at 400 Foster Street in Union at 6 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the tour of the farm will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

Trip To Harrah’s

Come join Betsy & Company along with the Over the Hill Relay for Life Team on a fun filled trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, May 5.

Everyone is invited to come and be a part of the fun.

Departure locations are: 7 a.m. Jonesville Municipal Building, 7:30 a.m. Union’s Old Walmart Parking Lot,. 8:15 a.m. Ingles on Pine Street in Spartanburg.

If interested contact Betsy at 864-674-6799 or 313-520-6171.

Pastor’s Anniversary Celebrated

The Red Hill Baptist Church will have its pastor’s (Rev. Geoffrey Stephens) 7th anniversary on Sunday, May 6 at 2:30 p.m.

The speaker will be the Rev. Archie Calhoun. Rev. Calhoun is pastor of Corinth Baptist Church, Union.

Pastor Stephens and the Red Hill Church family invite the public to come and share in this very special services.

Please come out and help us honor this dedicated and devoted man of god, the best pastor in Union County.

Rev. Geoffrey Stephens, Pastor.

Sis. Robin Rodgers, Clerk.

Mother’s Day Bingo And Brunch

The Chambertown Community Light House Church, 413 South Mountain Street, Union, will host a “Mother’s Day Bingo and Brunch” on Saturday, May 12 from 2-5 p.m.

Join us for an exciting afternoon of food, fun, and fellowship.

Mansion By Moonlight At Rose Hill

One of Rose Hill Plantation’s most popular programs, “Mansion by Moonlight, will be held on Saturday, May 26, 2018 from 7-9 p.m. The program gives participants a rare opportunity to tour the William H. Gist mansion and plantation grounds in the twilight hours. Learn how to dance the Virginia Reel and join the fun as we explore evening activities on a mid-1800s Upstate plantation.

In an era before electricity, television and computers, what went on in the evening? Imagine what life might have been like after the sun went down. Where did people go? What did they do? Tour by lantern and candlelight as we discuss and participate in some of the evening activities for both the plantation owner’s family and the enslaved people who lived at Rose Hill Plantation.

Please note, lighting will be limited and the ground is slightly uneven. Good walking shoes and comfortable clothing are recommended. The event will go on rain or shine.

Space is limited to 16 and reservations are required by Monday, May 21. Prices: $10 per person.

Phone: 864-427-5966, E-mail: rosehill@scprt.com

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site is the antebellum home of South Carolina’s “secession governor,” William H. Gist. Visitors to the 44-acre park can learn about the lifestyle of a wealthy Upstate plantation family, Gist’s contributions to politics, and the importance of cotton in the South. Visitors also get an inside look at the role of enslaved African-Americans and tenant farmers in South Carolina’s history.

Family & Friends Day

Beatty’s Chapel AME Zion Church, 130 Beatty’s Chapel Church, Road, Union, will hold Family & Friends Day Sunday, June 10 at 2:30 p.m.

The speaker will be Rev. LaQuitta Griffin, Pastor of Mitchell Chapel Baptist Church.

Rev. James Curenton, Pastor.

CCA Accepting Applications

Carolina Community Actions Head Start/Early Head Start is now accepting applications for children in the Union County area ages 3 and 4 and for Infants and Toddlers from birth to 3 and pregnant mothers for the 2018-2019 program year.

Head Start/Early Head Start emphasizes school readiness by incorporating a research-based curriculum and implementing the mentoring-coaching component. Information and activities are provided to parents throughout the year to smooth their transition into kindergarten. It includse services for the entire family through Parent and Family engagement activities such as monthly parent meetings which include Grandparent and Fatherhood programs. It also assists families with medical and dental needs, including vision, hearing, and developmental screenings and provide special education services for the children with special needs.

Head Start/Early Head Start serves children with special needs including but not limited to children with development, vision and hearing impairment, speech, and orthopedic impairment. Children birth to age 3 receiving Early Intervention Services through Part 3 (Baby Net) automatically qualify.

Head Start/Early Head Start participates in the USDA Child Care Food Program and breakfast, lunch and snacks are served to Head Start children, and formula, breakfast, lunch and snacks are served to the Early Head Start children at no cost to the families. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

The following items are required in order to apply to enroll a child in Head Start or Early Head Start:

• Legal birth certificate/documented proof of age

• Certificate of immunization

• Up to date physical

• Proof of income for the 2017 calendar year.

Families must meet the Federal income guidelines in order to qualify. Children with special needs qualify regardless of family income.”

The Head Start/Early Head Start center in Union County is located at the Jonesville Center, 514 Alman Street, Jonesville.

For more information and/or to make an appointment call 864-674-6014.

YMCA Summer Day Camp

Registration is now under way for the Union County YMCA Summer Day Camp which will be be held Monday, June 4 and run through Friday, Aug. 17. The camp, which is for children ages 5-12, will be held Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Children enrolled in the program will enjoy a variety of athletic, educational, and character development activities including swimming in the YMCA swimming pool, a weekly field trip, and STEM activities at the Union County Carnegie Library. A certified teacher will be on the staff to work with the children a couple of hours a week to help them maintain the academic level they achieved in school. The Summer Day Camp will also be participating the Summer Reading Program provided through the Carnegie Library.

Parents wanting to register their children for Summer Day Camp may do so at the Union County YMCA. The camp costs $80 per week for YMCA members and $90 per week for non-YMCA members. There is also a one-time registration fee of $30. When children are registered the fees paid will pay for their camp t-shirt, lunches and two snacks that will be served each day of the camp, and for the weekly field trips. Children registered before May 1 will receive a free summer bag.

Those interested in having their children take part in the camp to get them registered as soon as possible as there are only 50 slots available.

April At The UCAC

These are the events and activities which are taking place in April at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union.

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artist join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

2018 Chalk Walk sponsored by the City of Union — The 2nd Annual Chalk Walk is fast approaching. Make plans to participate now! We invite everyone to take part; children, adults, families, youth groups, scouts, and community organizations. All participants will receive a section of sidewalk on Main Street and a box of chalk, you will have 90 minutes to complete your masterpiece! Judges will award prizes

Saturday, April 28 from 9-11 a.m.

$5 members/$10 nonmembers (call for group pricing).

Please call Amber to register.

UCAC would like to thank the City of Union for their continued support!

2018 Elementary School Art Show Reception — UCAC will honor Union County’s talented elementary school students with a reception on Thursday, April 26 starting at 5:30 p.m. The UCAC gallery will be filled with over 60 pieces of artwork created by students, kindergarten-5th grade. We invite everyone to join us. Refreshments will be served.

Mommy & Me Tea — Mark your calendars for the 3rd Annual Mommy & Me Tea! This year we will be creating mosaic stepping stones! We are excited to announce that Kirby’s Cake Shoppe will cater our event! Sign up early, space is limited!

Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 2 p.m.

$25 for members/ $30 nonmembers for Mother & Daughter.

$10 for each additional guest.

2018 Relay For Life

This the schedule for 2018 Union County Relay For Life:

• Sunday, May 6 — Purple Sunday

• Friday, May 11 — Relay For Life — Union County Fairgrounds — 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Union County Relay Contact: Beth Lancaster at 864-426-3438 and/or ucrelay4life@gmail.com.

Neighborhood Leadership Coalition

The Neighborhood Leadership Coalition will host the following events on the following dates:

• Saturday, May 19, noon, County-wide Noon Day Prayer, Stadium, 1000 Kirby Street, Union.

• Thursday, June 7-Friday, June 8, 12:00 Noon-8 p.m., Youth Summit, Fairgrounds, 106 Fair Lane, Union.

Mission: “To build a strong coalition that will bring growth and change so leaders and citizens can mature and be responsible and accountable.

For more information, visit our website www.neighborhoodleadershipcoalition.info, email jeromebrown181@gmail.com, or call/text 864-427-5222.

Rev. Jerome Brown, CEO

Ann Stevens-Brown, Administrative Director

Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates.

• May 21, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Retiree Banquet)

• June 11, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 25, 2018- Union County Career and Technology Center

(Meet if Budget has not been approved)

• July 23, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 27, 2018 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 24, 2018 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 22, 2018 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 26, 2018 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 10, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All board meetings are held at 6 p.m. and additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• May 8, 2018 at Lockhart Power Company

• June 19, 2018 (Primary on June 12.)

• July 10, 2018

• August 14, 2018

• September 11, 2018 at Carlisle Town Hall

• October 9, 2018

• November 13, 2018 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 11, 2018

