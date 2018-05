Senior Night success for UCHS

Photo by Michele Sumner Lee Union County High School 2018 seniors were recognized during the April 20 game. Pictured here are seniors Katelyn Petty, Abbie Valentine, Jazmyne Boyd, Rebecca Lee, and Rye Ray. The Lady Jackets defeated Travelers Rest 10-0 in that game and then this past Wednesday defeated Pickens 11-0. Photo by Michele Sumner Lee Union County High School 2018 seniors were recognized during the April 20 game. Pictured here are seniors Katelyn Petty, Abbie Valentine, Jazmyne Boyd, Rebecca Lee, and Rye Ray. The Lady Jackets defeated Travelers Rest 10-0 in that game and then this past Wednesday defeated Pickens 11-0. Photo by Michele Sumner Lee Lady Jackets Katelyn Petty, Abbie Valentine, Jazmyne Boyd, Rebecca Lee, and Rye Ray hold photos of themselves following the April 20 game during which Union County High School 2018 seniors were recognized. The Lady Jackets defeated Travelers Rest 10-0 in that game and then this past Wednesday defeated Pickens 11-0. Photo by Michele Sumner Lee Lady Jackets Katelyn Petty, Abbie Valentine, Jazmyne Boyd, Rebecca Lee, and Rye Ray hold photos of themselves following the April 20 game during which Union County High School 2018 seniors were recognized. The Lady Jackets defeated Travelers Rest 10-0 in that game and then this past Wednesday defeated Pickens 11-0.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School Lady Jackets softball team shut out Travelers Rest for a successful Senior Night and then went on this past week to even more handily defeat Pickens.

Travelers Rest

The April 20 game that honored UCHS seniors saw the Lady Jackets defeat Travelers Rest 10-0.

Individual Statistics

• Pitching

Lady Jacket Bailey Betenbaugh was the winning pitcher with 1 hit over 5 innings and 7 strikeouts.

• Home Runs

Lady Jacket Katelyn Petty and Lady Jacket Bailey Betenbaugh hit home runs.

• Doubles

Lady Jacket Courtney Seymore and Lady Jacket Makayla Grady had doubles.

• RBIs

Lady Jacket Katelyn Petty — 4 RBIs, Lady Jacket Makayla Grady — 2 RBIs, Lady Jacket Bailey Betenbaugh — 1 RBI, Lady Jacket Kristin Kicidis — 1 RBI

• Hits

Lady Jacket Katelyn Petty — 2 Hits, Lady Jacket Abbie Valentine — 2 Hits, Lady Jacket Bailey Betenbaugh — 1 Hit, Lady Courtney Seymore — 1 Hit, Lady Jacket Makayla Grady — 1 Hit

Pickens

In their first post-season game, the Lady Jackets this past Wednesday defeated Pickens 11-0.

Individual Satistics

• Pitching

Lady Jacket Bailey Betenbaugh was the winning pitcher with 1 hit over 5 innings with 5 strikeouts.

• Home Runs

Lacy Jacket Bailey Betenbaugh and Lady Jacket Rye Ray both hit home runs.

• RBIs

Lady Jacket Katelyn Petty — 2 RBIs, Lady Jacket Bailey Bailey Betenbaugh — 2 RBIs, Lady Jacket Abbie Valentine — 2 RBIs, Lady Jacket Courtney Seymore — 2 RBIs, Lady Jacket Rye Ray — 2 RBIs.

• Hits

Lady Jacket Katelyn Petty — 3 RBIs, Lady Jacket Bailey Betenbaugh — 2 RBIs, Lady Jacket Abbie Valentine — 2 RBIs, Lady Jacket Rebecca Lee — 2 RBIs, Lady Jacket Jazmyne Boyd — 1 RBI, Lady Jacket Courtney Seymore — 1 RBI, Lady Jacket Kristin Kicidis — 1 RBI, Lady Jacket Makayla Grady — 1 RBI, Lady Jacket Rye Ray — 1 Ray.

Photo by Michele Sumner Lee Union County High School 2018 seniors were recognized during the April 20 game. Pictured here are seniors Katelyn Petty, Abbie Valentine, Jazmyne Boyd, Rebecca Lee, and Rye Ray. The Lady Jackets defeated Travelers Rest 10-0 in that game and then this past Wednesday defeated Pickens 11-0. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_UCHS-Lady-Jackets-Seniors.jpg Photo by Michele Sumner Lee Union County High School 2018 seniors were recognized during the April 20 game. Pictured here are seniors Katelyn Petty, Abbie Valentine, Jazmyne Boyd, Rebecca Lee, and Rye Ray. The Lady Jackets defeated Travelers Rest 10-0 in that game and then this past Wednesday defeated Pickens 11-0. Photo by Michele Sumner Lee Lady Jackets Katelyn Petty, Abbie Valentine, Jazmyne Boyd, Rebecca Lee, and Rye Ray hold photos of themselves following the April 20 game during which Union County High School 2018 seniors were recognized. The Lady Jackets defeated Travelers Rest 10-0 in that game and then this past Wednesday defeated Pickens 11-0. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Lady-Jackets-Pictures.jpg Photo by Michele Sumner Lee Lady Jackets Katelyn Petty, Abbie Valentine, Jazmyne Boyd, Rebecca Lee, and Rye Ray hold photos of themselves following the April 20 game during which Union County High School 2018 seniors were recognized. The Lady Jackets defeated Travelers Rest 10-0 in that game and then this past Wednesday defeated Pickens 11-0.

Lady Jackets score postseason triumph